2020 Carlisle High School grad earns State Department scholarship to study Arabic

Xenia Makosky would have jumped at the chance to study Arabic in Morocco this summer.

The global COVID-19 pandemic foiled that part of the plan, but this 2020 Carlisle High School graduate is not letting the setback define the whole experience.

“I feel honored to be part of this unique program,” Makosky said. “I’m thankful to have this opportunity to connect remotely with my language teacher in Rabat each morning and to have cultural sessions in the afternoon to learn as much as I can about the Arab-speaking world.”

Makosky was awarded a National Security Language Initiative for Youth Virtual Summer Intensive scholarship to study the Arabic language for five weeks. The initiative is a program of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs that promotes critical language learning among American youths.

The virtual program was created as an online alternative to an overseas immersion program in response to the Department’s Global Level 4 Health Advisory and ECA’s pause of in-person exchange programs.