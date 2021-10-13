Editor's Note: Welcome to brand new cumberlink.com

Notice anything different on your cumberlink.com today?

Today, we begin a new way for you to view stories, a new design across our website. On our home page, you’ll see photos connected to all the incoming, breaking and evergreen stories. Click on the photo and the story (its sidebars, videos and related content) will pop up.

When the website setup is complete in a few days, you will be able to go back to the home page and see our rotation of seven stories at the top of the page has shuffled in new content.

We think you’ll like what you see. Because we’re launching it this week, we, too, are experiencing a learning curve. We plan to work out the kinks and streamline the process, addressing issues that pop up along the way.

If you're not a regular online subscriber, now might be the perfect time to sign up. We're running a new subscriber special in October — $1 for six months of access that supports our effort to cover your communities.

The new system is designed to continuously give you new stories throughout the day based on your viewer preferences. The visual references will help you tell at a glance what you want to read first.

The switch was designed to make the process easier.

If a story is breaking, go to our home page first. You’ll get the latest information and we’ll provide related stories that help you view the news in context. Digital subscribers can still view our daily e-edition for a look at the local news and sports pages we love to produce.

The new system won’t eliminate stories you’ve come to expect. It will simply make them easier to find.

We’ll also re-post stories that we think you might be interested in or are talking about. Thanks to advanced technology, we can provide as much information as you want. The more you use the new system, the more it understands your reading habits.

Take a look and drop me a line letting me know what you like — and don’t — about the way it delivers your news. I’m at jpratt@cumberlink.com.

The local news, local sports, local multimedia and local community and opinion news you’ve come to expect are still here. They’re just presented in a new and exciting way.

