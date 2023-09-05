It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer those calls.

Every week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that influenced them and reminds them of why they do what they do.

Josh Matter

Agency: Northeast Fire & Rescue Services

Title: Fire chief

Time with company: 22 years

Q: Why did you become a first responder?

A: I’m proud to be a second generation fireman here at Northeast. My father started here, I grew up around the firehouse, so as soon as I was 14, I joined.

Q: Can you describe a call that has influenced you? What did that call look like and why did it impact you?

A: [In] 2017, I was promoted to fire chief and about 24 hours into my role as fire chief we actually got dispatched for a house fire in the middle of the night about two blocks from where I lived.

Unfortunately by the time I got there, which was minutes, the whole first floor was well involved. The wife had been outside and she told us that her husband was trapped on the second floor.

At that point, there was still livable space on the second floor, so our department made what we call an aggressive what we call a vent-enter-search to the second floor to search ahead of the fire to try to get the victim out.

Due to the conditions and the volume of fire and wind and everything else, we ended up having to pull them out and unfortunately did find the victim later never made it to the second floor.

He was actually still on the first floor, so he was never viable at the time we got there.

It’s not a warm and happy story but it’s one that definitely sticks with me, I think it’s because it’s the biggest call within 24 hours of me taking over as fire chief.

[There were] a lot of things happening, a lot of responsibility of keeping 50 plus people safe at a time, so it sticks with me to this day.

