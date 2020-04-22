Earth Day celebrations in Cumberland County move indoors and online

The college concentrated on efficiency improvements to heating, cooling and electrical systems across campus, reducing its energy use per square foot of building space by more than 10%, even as the campus grew by about 15% over the decade. Dickinson also focused on encouraging sustainable behaviors among students, faculty and staff through education and outreach programs. It also added three dual-port electric vehicle charging stations on campus in 2020 to support the purchase and use of the low-emission vehicles by the college community.

Dozens of projects and initiatives on and off campus connect sustainability projects to the classroom and community. These include the college’s USDA-certified organic farm, a laboratory for food studies and science programs; the on-campus Handlebar bicycle cooperative; the Dickinson-based Alliance for Aquatic Resource Monitoring, which trains people to test the health of their local waterways; and the Center for Sustainable Living, or “Treehouse,” a student residence focused on sustainable living practices.

Shippensburg University

Earth Day is usually celebrated at Shippensburg University with a week of activities known as “StewardSHIP Week.”