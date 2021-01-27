Early data shows COVID-19 had far deadlier in-hospital mortality rates than influenza

Though the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations would occur last fall through this year, data from early on in the pandemic shows the in-hospital mortality rate was as much as 459.7% higher for the coronavirus compared to the flu, according to a new report from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council.
The PHC4 studied COVID-19 hospitalization data from March through June 30, 2020, in Pennsylvania, and also compared that data with influenza hospitalizations from 2017 to 2020. The independent state agency found that there were 49.4% more COVID-19 hospital stays (19,177) during those four months compared to the average annual number of flu hospital stays (12,839) from 2017 to 2020, and the mortality rate was 459.7% higher for COVID-19 hospitalizations (16.3%) compared to the flu (2.9%).
However, flu vaccines were available ahead of the flu seasons, which should have cut down on the number of hospitalizations and serious complications of the illness, and treatment for COVID-19 was still in development during the early months of the pandemic.
Despite that, the agency says the data paints a picture as to what happened in Pennsylvania hospitals during those early months.
“Results from today’s release reflect the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic and will form a basis for continued analysis and comparison as subsequent data becomes available,” said Joe Martin, PHC4’s executive director. “PHC4’s hospital admission data will be an important resource as health researchers and health care professionals grapple with the important pandemic-related questions facing the commonwealth."
The agency's research also pointed out that of the 19,177 hospitalizations, the average length of stay in the hospital was 8.8 days. Most of those patients (52.6%) were 65 years and older, and only 1% of the hospitalized patients were younger than 18.
Of the hospitalized patients, about 16% required mechanical ventilation, with higher rates of ventilator use among patients 55 to 74 years old, as well men, Asians and Blacks. Blacks, men and patients aged 55 to 74 also were in the hospital longer than their counterparts, while in-hospital mortality was higher for those 65 and older, men, whites and those living in low poverty areas.
During the early time frame, there were about 14.5 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 10,000 state residents, according to the agency. Locally in Cumberland County, there were 5.2 hospitalizations per 10,000 residents (132 hospitalizations overall in that time frame). The highest rates during those four months were in the Philadelphia region, which had 44.1 hospitalizations per 10,000 residents. In the Midstate, Dauphin County had the highest rate with 14.3 hospitalizations. Excluding Lancaster and Lebanon counties, Franklin County was the only other county in the region with a rate higher than 5, with 6.3 hospitalizations per 10,000 residents reported, according to the agency.
