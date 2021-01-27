Early data shows COVID-19 had far deadlier in-hospital mortality rates than influenza

Though the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations would occur last fall through this year, data from early on in the pandemic shows the in-hospital mortality rate was as much as 459.7% higher for the coronavirus compared to the flu, according to a new report from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council.

The PHC4 studied COVID-19 hospitalization data from March through June 30, 2020, in Pennsylvania, and also compared that data with influenza hospitalizations from 2017 to 2020. The independent state agency found that there were 49.4% more COVID-19 hospital stays (19,177) during those four months compared to the average annual number of flu hospital stays (12,839) from 2017 to 2020, and the mortality rate was 459.7% higher for COVID-19 hospitalizations (16.3%) compared to the flu (2.9%).

However, flu vaccines were available ahead of the flu seasons, which should have cut down on the number of hospitalizations and serious complications of the illness, and treatment for COVID-19 was still in development during the early months of the pandemic.

Despite that, the agency says the data paints a picture as to what happened in Pennsylvania hospitals during those early months.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}