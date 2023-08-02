A man died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Perry County early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred about 6:45 a.m. on Route 22 near mile marker 221.2 in Howe Township.

Tonee Ellis, 22, of Eagleville, Pennsylvania, was traveling west in the right lane when his 2019 Ford Fiesta left the road and struck a tree before catching fire, police said.

Ellis was found dead in the vehicle.

Police said he was wearing a seatbelt, but they were unable to determine airbag deployment due to extensive damage the vehicle sustained in the crash and the fire.

State police were assisted at the scene by Penn State Life Lion EMS, Newport Fire, Millerstown Fire and PennDOT.

Fuller and Son Enterprise towed the vehicle from the scene.