Dunkin' to offer free coffee for a year giveways during grand opening of Lemoyne location

In celebration of the grand opening of its Lemoyne location, Dunkin' announced that it will surprise 100 randomly selected guests with free coffee for a year.

The grand opening of the location at 271 Market St., Lemoyne, will be on Saturday, with winners selected between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. that day, continuing through Friday, April 23. Winners could be chosen at the drive-thru, carryout, On-the-Go mobile ordering app or through curbside pick-up.

There will also be an official ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Saturday with local Lemoyne officials, West Shore Regional Police and state lawmakers.

The celebration is for a new modern Dunkin' facility, which has a new design, dual drive-thru that will take mobile orders, tap system for Dunkin' cold beverages and digital kiosks.

