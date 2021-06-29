Duck Donuts to celebrate fifth anniversary at Hampden location with giveaways, donation

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, the business will celebrate its anniversary at its location at 6230 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg. All day, there will be opportunities for one free doughnut per guest, topped with buttercream tie-dye icing, while portions of proceeds made from purchases between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. will be donated to Bethesda Mission in Harrisburg.