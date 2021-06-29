 Skip to main content
Duck Donuts to celebrate fifth anniversary at Hampden location with giveaways, donation
Duck Donuts to celebrate fifth anniversary at Hampden location with giveaways, donation

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts opened its Hampden Township location in 2016.

Duck Donuts will celebrate its fifth anniversary of opening its Hampden Township location with free doughnuts and giveaways Thursday.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, the business will celebrate its anniversary at its location at 6230 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg. All day, there will be opportunities for one free doughnut per guest, topped with buttercream tie-dye icing, while portions of proceeds made from purchases between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. will be donated to Bethesda Mission in Harrisburg.

Local 13-year-old baker Jonah Anderson, who was a recent contestant on the Food Network's "Kid Baking Championship" will also visit the shop Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. to decorate doughnuts.

