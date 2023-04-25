Duck Donuts on Monday announced its new national Quack Gives Back partnership with Make-A-Wish.

Through June 18, Duck Donuts guests can purchase the special-edition Wish Donut, which features chocolate or vanilla icing topped with blue-and-white sprinkles, inspired by the nonprofit organization that helps answer wishes of children with critical illnesses.

With each of the doughnuts sold, the company will donate 50 cents to the organization, and guests may also donate by rounding up their change when they place an online or in-shop order.

“Duck Donuts is delighted and honored to introduce nationally recognized Make-A-Wish as its new national Quack Gives Back partner,” said Betsy Hamm, CEO of Duck Donuts. “This campaign and partnership allows us to rally system-wide and engage the local communities we serve as we work to raise funds to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.”

One local child, Troy, whose wish to go to Hawaii was granted this month, was at the Carlisle Pike location Monday to talk about his journey with cancer and to help decorate some of the doughnuts.