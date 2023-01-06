 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Driver injured, turkeys killed in Hampden Township tractor-trailer crash Friday morning

  • 0
81

The ramp from Interstate 81 south to Route 581 in Hampden Township has reopened to traffic since an early morning crash Friday the involved a tractor-trailer transporting turkeys, ABC27 reported.

Pennsylvania State Police said the vehicle overturned on the Exit 59 ramp, causing it to be closed for about four hours, ABC27 said. Tow trucks on the scene got the tractor-trailer upright just before 7 a.m. and the ramp reopened at approximately 7:30 a.m.

ABC27 said the driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. 

Some of the turkeys on board were alive and were rescued, but an unknown number of turkeys were killed in the crash, ABC27 said.

Young drivers are already higher-risk than other age groups due to their inexperience, their likelihood of being distracted while driving, and the higher prevalence of dangerous behaviors like speeding or not wearing a seatbelt.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Carlisle police seek missing teen

Carlisle police seek missing teen

Naomi Keglovitz-Haynes, 17, was last seen getting into a black or blue sedan Saturday around 11 p.m. on the 500 block of North West Street, police said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'All they can expect here is death': Ukraine prepares for another attack from Belarus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News