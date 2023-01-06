Driver injured, turkeys killed in Hampden Township tractor-trailer crash Friday morning

The ramp from Interstate 81 south to Route 581 in Hampden Township has reopened to traffic since an early morning crash Friday the involved a tractor-trailer transporting turkeys, ABC27 reported.

Pennsylvania State Police said the vehicle overturned on the Exit 59 ramp, causing it to be closed for about four hours, ABC27 said. Tow trucks on the scene got the tractor-trailer upright just before 7 a.m. and the ramp reopened at approximately 7:30 a.m.

ABC27 said the driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Some of the turkeys on board were alive and were rescued, but an unknown number of turkeys were killed in the crash, ABC27 said.