Drive-by celebration marks Walnut Bottom woman's 100th birthday

Peg Mellinger of Walnut Bottom deserved a celebration for her 100th birthday so her daughters made it happen Sunday despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a milestone you don’t reach every day and not everybody will,” said her daughter, Darlene Ziegler.

Mellinger, a religious woman who grew up on a farm, always wanted to take care of other people and had a giving and selfless nature, Ziegler said. For many years, Mellinger fostered children, including a boy who was mentally and physically challenged who stayed with her until he was old enough to move into a group home.

“She worries about everybody else. She wants everybody else to be safe, healthy and happy,” Ziegler said.

The coronavirus pandemic put a big celebration out of the question so Ziegler, her sister Carol Neil, and foster sister, Ruth Graver, organized the drive-by celebration and invited everyone from family to friends to members of her church and the community.

Mellinger also has two granddaughters, Kristin Ziegler and Bethany Woodward.

