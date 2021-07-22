Donated forklifts travel from Hazleton to Carlisle to benefit local nonprofits

The forklifts will be stored temporarily at Project SHARE in Carlisle until the nonprofits can arrange to pick them up.

Michael Tichnell, operations manager at New Hope Ministries, said forklifts can cost “several thousands” of dollars, and the donated forklifts will find homes in New Oxford as New Hope prepares to open a new center, as well as in Littlestown where the staff is working with a single forklift.

For all of the organization, the forklifts are central to their work.

“It makes our job possible. Because of the generous donation, we’re going to be able to serve many, many folks,” said Sue Fornicola, program director at New Hope Ministries.

“It will give us a new lift,” said Joe Kloza, education and communications coordinator at Project SHARE.

Kloza said the new forklifts will give the organization options to keep things running when other machines are out of order or when there are additional volunteers available who are trained to use them.

“It will be able to help us be even more efficient,” he said.