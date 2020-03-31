Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties expects increase in calls during COVID-19 crisis

For most, social distancing is an experiment in finding ways to keep themselves occupied while staying home to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.
Victims of domestic violence, though, can find these weeks of stay at home orders to be fraught with danger.
Sonya Browne, shelter supervisor at Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties, said she was concerned about the potential for increased instances of domestic violence as people follow directives to stay at home to stop the spread of COVID-19.
"The additional stressors added to the family with people having to stay home as a result of loss of work and income can greatly intensify an already stressful situation," she said.
Social distancing may mean the loss of a domestic violence survivor's support network at a time when the abuser may try to exert more power by controlling the survivor's phone and social media use.
The virus and all the uncertainty that surrounds it may exacerbate the conditions in an already abusive home. Domestic violence is about power and control, Browne said, and many people already feel as though they are losing control in a pandemic.
Most people find healthy ways to cope with the uncertainty, but an abuser who feels powerless increases the risk to the victim.
"We have read stories from victims where the abusers abuse because they think the victim is trying to infect them with COVID 19 or of abusers using the virus as a scare tactic to keep victims from their families," Browne said.
Browne said the agency expects to see an increase in the number of calls for assistance the longer the crisis goes on.
The agency is putting clients who come into the shelter into hotels so that they can "fully practice social distancing" and self-isolation as necessary, Browne said. While the client is in the hotel, they are still provided with food and services.
Though it may be difficult to recognize the signs while social distancing, Browne said friends or neighbors can be alert for warning signs that someone may be in an abusive relationship:
- Their partner puts them down in front of other people
- They are constantly worried about making their partner angry
- They make excuses for their partner’s behavior
- Their partner is extremely jealous or possessive
- They have unexplained marks or injuries
- They’ve stopped spending time with friends and family
- They are depressed or anxious, or you notice changes in their personality
Those who know someone who may be in an abusive relationship should be supportive and listen, Browne said.
"You can encourage victims to think about their well-being as well as the well-being of their children," Browne said.
Friends of domestic violence victims should encourage them to develop a safety plan and to talk to someone who can help. At the same time, friends should be nonjudgmental and respect the decisions the victim makes.
"There are a number of reasons why someone may choose to stay or may leave and then return. That is not the time to make them feel bad," Browne said.
Browne urged those who want to help victims of domestic violence to contact their members of Congress to urge them to address the needs of domestic violence victims during the COVID-19 crisis. Specifically, advocates could ask for increased funding to domestic violence programs.
"Currently, programs are being hit with extraordinary expenses due to having to find new and creative ways to help victims as far as providing services and shelter," Browne said. "Though domestic violence can be exacerbated during this pandemic, the impact of domestic violence must be addressed year round."
