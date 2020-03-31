Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties expects increase in calls during COVID-19 crisis

For most, social distancing is an experiment in finding ways to keep themselves occupied while staying home to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

Victims of domestic violence, though, can find these weeks of stay at home orders to be fraught with danger.

Sonya Browne, shelter supervisor at Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties, said she was concerned about the potential for increased instances of domestic violence as people follow directives to stay at home to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"The additional stressors added to the family with people having to stay home as a result of loss of work and income can greatly intensify an already stressful situation," she said.

Social distancing may mean the loss of a domestic violence survivor's support network at a time when the abuser may try to exert more power by controlling the survivor's phone and social media use.

The virus and all the uncertainty that surrounds it may exacerbate the conditions in an already abusive home. Domestic violence is about power and control, Browne said, and many people already feel as though they are losing control in a pandemic.