Domestic Violence Services names Browne new executive director

CARLISLE — Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland & Perry Counties has named Sonya Browne its new executive director.

Browne will begin her tenure in mid-September, replacing Barbara Kohutiak, who is retiring.

For the past four years, Browne has been Domestic Violence Services’ shelter supervisor. Prior to that she was mission impact director at YWCA Carlisle, focusing on racial justice and the empowerment of women and girls.

She has also been assistant property manager for the Housing & Redevelopment Authority of Cumberland County, and has served as president of the board of directors of two nonprofits in Carlisle, Hope Station and Carlisle Victory Circle. She is secretary of the board of directors of Carlisle Opportunity Homes Inc., a program that provides subsidized housing to those in need.

Browne was awarded YWCA Carlisle’s Annual Racial Justice Award in 2017 and the Jim Washington Station of Hope Award in 2020.

