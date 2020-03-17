Dollar General sets aside shopping time for senior citizens

Dollar General has announced new store hours that include an hour set aside for senior citizens.

Starting Tuesday, the chain is "strongly encouraging" that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated to senior citizens, who are among the groups most vulnerable to the coronavirus, according to a news release.

Dollar General said its making the move to allow these at-risk customers to buy what they need while avoiding crowds. The chain encouraged other shoppers to plan their shopping trips for later in the day.

Like other retailers, the store is also adjusting its hours to allow employees to clean and restock store shelves. Opening times for the stores will remain the same. Customers should check with individual stores concerning their hours of operation.

