After Tuesday's record-breaking spike in new cases, Cumberland County is seeing only 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest report from the state Department of Health.
The department was unable to provide a reason as to why the county saw a 95-case spike in Tuesday's report, which would have collected data from Monday and could have involved a lag in reporting weekend cases. However, there were more tests reported overall Tuesday than there were Wednesday.
In combining the number of negative and positive tests reported, there were fewer than half of the number of tests reported Wednesday compared to Tuesday. Despite that, the percentage of tests coming back positive did drop over the last day. Whereas 20% of the tests were positive Tuesday, only 5.9% of the tests came back positive in Wednesday's report - still a relatively high number for the county, which averaged around 4% last month.
Though Cumberland County did not see an increase in the number of deaths among its residents, the department did add another death to the total of deaths at long-term care facilities, whose data may not be attributed to county numbers based on permanent residency of the person who died. So far, there have been 77 deaths in long-term care facilities in the county.
Cumberland County wasn't the only county in the region to see a drop in the number of new cases. York County had 42 new cases and three new deaths, after seeing a 75-count increase Tuesday. Lebanon County also dropped to 26 new cases from 38 the day before, Franklin County had only 11 new cases, and most other counties reported single-digit numbers.
A few counties did see higher increases. Dauphin County had 38 new cases and two new deaths in Wednesday's report from the department, while Huntingdon County jumped by 43 new cases.
Like the region, the number of new cases across the state were marginally lower than the day before. There were 1,425 new cases in Pennsylvania and 29 new deaths.
