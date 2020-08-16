DOH: York sees COVID spike Sunday as Cumberland County sees only 7 new cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

York County is again seeing another spike in COVID-19 cases in the latest figures from the state Department of Health.

On Sunday, the department reported that while Cumberland County saw only seven new cases of COVID-19 - and most of the area also saw fewer cases on average - York County saw another spike, with 30 new cases reported.

Dauphin County saw slightly fewer numbers than in previous days, though it still saw an increase of 19 new cases in Sunday's report.

Blair County had been in the single-digits when it came to its new cases, though on Sunday it saw 13 new cases.

Perry County was the only other county in the southcentral region to see an above average increase, seeing five new cases of the coronavirus to have 140 confirmed and probable cases overall.

There were no new deaths reported in the region.

County numbers in the southcentral region (through Aug. 16):