DOH: York sees COVID spike Sunday as Cumberland County sees only 7 new cases

York County is again seeing another spike in COVID-19 cases in the latest figures from the state Department of Health.
On Sunday, the department reported that while Cumberland County saw only seven new cases of COVID-19 - and most of the area also saw fewer cases on average - York County saw another spike, with 30 new cases reported.
Dauphin County saw slightly fewer numbers than in previous days, though it still saw an increase of 19 new cases in Sunday's report.
Blair County had been in the single-digits when it came to its new cases, though on Sunday it saw 13 new cases.
Perry County was the only other county in the southcentral region to see an above average increase, seeing five new cases of the coronavirus to have 140 confirmed and probable cases overall.
There were no new deaths reported in the region.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through Aug. 16):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 1 new case; 548 total cases (531 confirmed, 17 probable); 9,382 negatives; 22 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 153 total cases (136 confirmed, 17 probable); 3,199 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 13 new cases; 351 total cases (334 confirmed, 17 probable); 12,229 negatives; 8 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 7 new cases; 1,369 total cases (1,294 confirmed, 75 probable); 20,808 negatives; 71 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 19 new cases; 2,982 total cases (2,911 confirmed, 71 probable); 30,673 negatives; 160 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 1 new case; 1,416 total cases (1,356 confirmed, 60 probable); 14,554 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 28 total cases (26 confirmed, 2 probable); 832 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 6 new cases; 333 total cases (323 confirmed, 10 probable); 3,383 negatives; 5 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new cases; 139 total cases (132 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,586 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 6 new cases; 1,650 total cases (1,579 confirmed, 71 probable); 14,209 negatives; 55 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new case; 125 total cases (120 confirmed, 5 probable); 4,758 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 5 new cases; 140 total cases (128 confirmed, 12 probable); 2,935 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 30 new cases; 2,884 total cases (2,831 confirmed, 53 probable); 41,115 negatives; 105 deaths.
ZIP code-level counts (through Aug. 16):
- 17013: 186 positives, 3,316 negatives - +0 since Aug. 14
- 17015: 86 positives, 1,700 negatives - +1 since Aug. 14
- 17050: 174 positives, 2,543 negatives - +3 since Aug. 14
- 17055: 192 positives, 3,111 negatives - +4 since Aug. 14
- 17011: 238 positives, 4,092 negatives - +2 since Aug. 14
- 17007: 16 positives, 367 negatives - +0 since Aug. 14
- 17065: 13 positives, 243 negatives - +1 since Aug. 14
- 17324: 27 positives, 330 negatives - +1 since Aug. 14
- 17241: 58 positives, 1,087 negatives - +0 since Aug. 14
- 17257: 247 positives, 1,091 negatives - +0 since Aug. 14
- 17240: 18 positives, 113 negatives - +0 since Aug. 14
- 17025: 62 positives, 1,137 negatives - +1 since Aug. 14
- 17070: 72 positives, 1,158 negatives - +2 since Aug. 14
- 17043: 21 positives, 483 negatives - +1 since Aug. 14
- 17019: 45 positives, 1,258 negatives - +1 since Aug. 14
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Aug. 11; latest report had errors in staff cases - most numbers are from Aug. 4):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no Aug. 11 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 24 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 32 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no Aug. 11 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
PCR diagnostic tests percent positivity (Aug. 7-Aug. 13):
- Pennsylvania: 4.0% last 7 days; 4.1% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 4.3% last 7 days; 4.2% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 3.7% last 7 days; 3% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 6.5% last 7 days; 4.7% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 5.4% last 7 days; 4.6% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 3.8% last 7 days; 4.3% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 3.4% last 7 days; 1.8% previous 7 days
- York County: 5.6% last 7 days; 5.8% previous 7 days
