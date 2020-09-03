DOH: York County COVID-19 spike Thursday helps push state to highest increase in weeks

A record-setting spike of new cases in York County has helped push the number of new cases across the state to its highest in weeks, according to the latest report from the state Department of Health Thursday.
The department said Thursday that York County saw 128 new COVID-19 cases - its highest since the pandemic hit Pennsylvania in early March - which helped lead the state to reporting 1,160 new cases Thursday. It's the first time since July 28 that the state reported more than 1,000 new cases.
York County had the second highest increase of any county in the state, with Philadelphia reporting an increase of 257 new cases - which is also an increase for that county. Allegheny County reported an increase of 105 new cases.
Regionally save for York County, numbers were a bit more stable compared to the rest of the week.
Cumberland County had 10 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday's report. In the past 14 days, 153 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 60.39 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 10.86. The DOH reports Thursday that nine patients in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Dauphin County had 21 new cases, while Franklin County was the only other county with a double-digit increase at 10 new cases.
Adams County dropped to six new cases from its sudden spike of 32 new cases Wednesday. Most other counties in the southcentral region reported five or fewer cases, with Blair County being the only county this week to report an additional death, its number growing by one to 12 deaths total.
Across the state, there were 20 new deaths reported, bringing the statewide total to 7,732 deaths associated with COVID-19.
County numbers in the southcentral region (Sept. 3):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 6 new cases; 686 total cases (668 confirmed, 18 probable); 13,365 negatives; 23 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 4 new cases; 176 total cases (156 confirmed, 20 probable); 3,763 negatives; 5 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 4 new cases; 472 total cases (454 confirmed, 18 probable); 13,920 negatives; 12 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 10 new cases; 1,563 total cases (1,478 confirmed, 85 probable); 24,258 negatives; 72 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 21 new cases; 3,393 total cases (3,306 confirmed, 87 probable); 36,546 negatives; 165 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 10 new cases; 1,550 total cases (1,484 confirmed, 66 probable); 17,120 negatives; 47 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 36 total cases (34 confirmed, 2 probable); 1,027 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 4 new cases; 377 total cases (366 confirmed, 11 probable); 4,450 negatives; 5 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 151 total cases (143 confirmed, 8 probable); 1,933 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 3 new cases; 1,742 total cases (1,672 confirmed, 70 probable); 16,317 negatives; 57 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 3 new cases; 166 total cases (159 confirmed, 7 probable); 5,520 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 178 total cases (160 confirmed, 18 probable); 3,382 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 128 new cases; 3,618 total cases (3,545 confirmed, 73 probable); 48,161 negatives; 127 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Sept. 3):
- 17013: 200 positives, 3,811 negatives - +1 since Aug. 29
- 17015: 95 positives, 1,959 negatives - +2 since Aug. 29
- 17050: 201 positives, 2,995 negatives - +9 since Aug. 29
- 17055: 234 positives, 3,700 negatives - +14 since Aug. 29
- 17011: 275 positives, 4,566 negatives - +11 since Aug. 29
- 17007: 19 positives, 439 negatives - +0 since Aug. 29
- 17065: 18 positives, 291 negatives - +1 since Aug. 29
- 17324: 28 positives, 386 negatives - +0 since Aug. 29
- 17241: 65 positives, 1,191 negatives - +2 since Aug. 29
- 17257: 256 positives, 1,237 negatives - +3 since Aug. 29
- 17240: 18 positives, 129 negatives - +0 since Aug. 29
- 17025: 85 positives, 1,300 negatives - +3 since Aug. 29
- 17070: 84 positives, 1,324 negatives - +5 since Aug. 29
- 17043: 27 positives, 564 negatives - +2 since Aug. 29
- 17019: 53 positives, 1,441 negatives - +0 since Aug. 29
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Sept. 1):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Services (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 35 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Aug. 21-Aug. 27):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (3.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 34.8 (34.8 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.5% last 7 days (1.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 37 (16.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.3% last 7 days (3.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 27 (25.5 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.3% last 7 days (4.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 59.5 (46.2 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.4% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 32.3 (25.2 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 29 (16.3 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.9% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 30.3 (45.5 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 5% last 7 days (5.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 49.7 (52 previous 7 days)
