DOH: York County COVID-19 spike Thursday helps push state to highest increase in weeks

A record-setting spike of new cases in York County has helped push the number of new cases across the state to its highest in weeks, according to the latest report from the state Department of Health Thursday.

The department said Thursday that York County saw 128 new COVID-19 cases - its highest since the pandemic hit Pennsylvania in early March - which helped lead the state to reporting 1,160 new cases Thursday. It's the first time since July 28 that the state reported more than 1,000 new cases.

York County had the second highest increase of any county in the state, with Philadelphia reporting an increase of 257 new cases - which is also an increase for that county. Allegheny County reported an increase of 105 new cases.

Regionally save for York County, numbers were a bit more stable compared to the rest of the week.

Cumberland County had 10 new COVID-19 cases in Thursday's report. In the past 14 days, 153 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 60.39 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.

Cumberland County's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 10.86. The DOH reports Thursday that nine patients in the county are hospitalized with COVID-19.