DOH Weekly Update: Weekly COVID rates increase for Cumberland County, 5 deaths reported

Cumberland County showed increases across most COVID-19 data tracking categories for a second straight week in the state Department of Health's weekly update Wednesday.

The county showed increases in percent positivity, incidence rate per 100,000 people, seven-day average for case counts and 14-day hospitalization rate in the latest weekly update, and also reported five new deaths in the seven-day period.

The Health Department switched from daily data updates to weekly updates in May, using Wednesdays as its data release day. The Sentinel will follow suit with weekly COVID-19 reports on Wednesdays.

Department officials said Pennsylvania joins more than 40 other states that have already shifted to less than daily data posting.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and Department of Health staff are continually monitoring COVID-19 trends to gain a more accurate and comprehensive picture of what is occurring across the commonwealth," Health Department Deputy Press Secretary Maggi Barton said. "The shift to weekly updates provides more meaningful trends as we anticipate fluctuations in data during this phase of the pandemic. With that in mind, we will continue to focus on trends and provide updates on a weekly basis."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 21 counties in the state in the medium or high level for COVID case counts as of May 12 (up from 11 counties on May 5). CDC updates its community data every Thursday afternoon.

Six counties are in the high category in the northeastern part of the state (Bradford, Susquehanna, Sullivan, Wayne, Lackawanna, and Montour) and two in the high category (Northampton and Lehigh) in the eastern part of the state. Thirteen are in the medium level (Allegheny, Potter, Toga, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Columbia, Luzerne, Pike, Monroe, Carbon, Schuylkill and Montgomery).

County data

Cumberland County's percent positivity increased to 17.0% for the week of May 11-May 17, up from 15.3% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 9.7% two weeks ago and 8.0% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 106.2, up from 82.1 the previous week, 56.0 two weeks ago and 39.5 from three weeks ago.

The Health Department reported 54 cases for Cumberland County Wednesday and 401 cases in the past seven days, 52 more cases than the previous week. The seven-day average for cases in the county now sits at 57.3, up from 50.0 on May 11.

There were 14 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update, a decrease of 10 since May 11. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 16.9 as of Wednesday, an increase of 3.5 since May 11 and the highest rate since March 24. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022.

There are no adults in intensive care and none on a ventilator. Twenty-four adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 13 of 84 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County's hospitalizations stayed the same for the week at eight total patients Wednesday, with four of its 24 currently staffed ICU beds available. There is one adult in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations increased by nine this week to 30 patients Wednesday, with 28 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are four adults in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Vaccine update (May 18)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 70.6% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 74.6% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 78% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 42.8% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (May 18)

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 17.0% for the week of May 11-May 17, up from 15.3% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 9.7% two weeks ago and 8.0% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 106.2, up from 82.1 the previous week, 56.0 two weeks ago and 39.5 from three weeks ago.

Cumberland County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate, while Adams County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 170.9.

McKean County tops the state in percent positivity at 28.3%. Bradford County tops the state in incidence rate at 427.7.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated May 18 - weekly totals):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 220 new cases; 25,334 total cases (21,322 confirmed, 4,012 probable); 364 deaths; 55.9% of county population vaccinated

220 new cases; 25,334 total cases (21,322 confirmed, 4,012 probable); 364 deaths; 55.9% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 39 new cases; 11,083 total cases (7,463 confirmed, 3,620 probable); 275 deaths; 39.1% of county population vaccinated

39 new cases; 11,083 total cases (7,463 confirmed, 3,620 probable); 275 deaths; 39.1% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 149 new cases; 30,073 total cases (24,132 confirmed, 5,941 probable); 618 deaths (+2); 52.7% of county population vaccinated

149 new cases; 30,073 total cases (24,132 confirmed, 5,941 probable); 618 deaths (+2); 52.7% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 407 new cases; 52,158 total cases (39,625 confirmed, 12,533 probable); 897 deaths (+5); 70.6% of county population vaccinated

407 new cases; 52,158 total cases (39,625 confirmed, 12,533 probable); 897 deaths (+5); 70.6% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 403 new cases; 60,233 total cases (50,208 confirmed, 10,025 probable); 966 deaths (+2); 64% of county population vaccinated

403 new cases; 60,233 total cases (50,208 confirmed, 10,025 probable); 966 deaths (+2); 64% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 297 new cases; 40,991 total cases (34,104 confirmed, 6,887 probable); 696 deaths (+1); 49.8% of county population vaccinated

297 new cases; 40,991 total cases (34,104 confirmed, 6,887 probable); 696 deaths (+1); 49.8% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 19 new cases; 4,172 total cases (2,260 confirmed, 1,912 probable); 65 deaths; 36.2% of county population vaccinated

19 new cases; 4,172 total cases (2,260 confirmed, 1,912 probable); 65 deaths; 36.2% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 59 new cases; 11,653 total cases (9,707 confirmed, 1,946 probable); 249 deaths; 51.5% of county population vaccinated

59 new cases; 11,653 total cases (9,707 confirmed, 1,946 probable); 249 deaths; 51.5% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 14 new cases; 4,811 total cases (4,435 confirmed, 376 probable); 177 deaths (+1); 41% of county population vaccinated

14 new cases; 4,811 total cases (4,435 confirmed, 376 probable); 177 deaths (+1); 41% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 215 new cases; 37,226 total cases (32,253 confirmed, 4,973 probable); 519 deaths (+1); 56.5% of county population vaccinated

215 new cases; 37,226 total cases (32,253 confirmed, 4,973 probable); 519 deaths (+1); 56.5% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 47 new cases; 12,395 total cases (11,769 confirmed, 626 probable); 276 deaths; 50.2% of county population vaccinated

47 new cases; 12,395 total cases (11,769 confirmed, 626 probable); 276 deaths; 50.2% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 35 new cases; 8,908 total cases (7,007 confirmed, 1,901 probable); 186 deaths (+1); 49.4% of county population vaccinated

35 new cases; 8,908 total cases (7,007 confirmed, 1,901 probable); 186 deaths (+1); 49.4% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 845 new cases; 121,217 total cases (101,298 confirmed; 19,919 probable); 1,505 deaths (+3); 59.6% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 16.6% last 7 days (13.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 166.6 (133.9 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 16.2% last 7 days (9.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 170.9 (93.2 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 17.0% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 106.2 (82.1 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 13.6% last 7 days (13.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 100.3 (83.0 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 13.9% last 7 days (8.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 159.3 (78.7 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 13.0% last 7 days (10.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 117.1 (99.4 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 13.8% last 7 days (9.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 45.4 (30.3 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 14.5% last 7 days (12.1% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (12.1% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 141.6 (110.7 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.