DOH Weekly Update: No major shifts in COVID-19 case and incidence rates this week for Cumberland County

Case data for COVID-19 stayed steady for Cumberland County in the state Department of Health's weekly update Wednesday, with no major changes in case rate data sets.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 22.3% for the week of July 27-Aug. 2, down from 23.8% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 111.3, up from 107.7 the previous week. It was 95.5 two weeks ago and 86.8 from three weeks ago.

The county's seven-day average for case counts decreased to 55.9, down from 58.7 on July 27, with four deaths reported for the week. The southcentral region totaled 15 deaths in the past week (four apiece in Franklin and York counties).

The CDC updates its community levels data every Thursday afternoon. It uses new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population (7-day total), new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (7-day average) to determine its community spread levels of high, medium and low.

Last Thursday's update shows 13 counties in the state in the high level for COVID community levels as of July 28, seven more than last week. Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Mifflin and Juniata counties are included in the southcentral region.

Cumberland County, also in the southcentral region, remains in the low level of spread category. The State Department of Health reported 410 cases for Cumberland County in the past seven days, 50 more cases than the previous week.

The state has 30 counties in the medium level (six more than the last week), including York County.

County data

The Health Department reported 391 cases for Cumberland County in the past seven days, 19 fewer cases than the previous week.

The department did not update its open data for daily hospitalizations and cases this week.

There were 12 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update, an increase of two since July 27.

There were no adults in intensive care and no one on a ventilator Wednesday. Nineteen adult ICU beds remain open of the 65 currently staffed across the county, and 22 of 58 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County's hospitalizations increased by one to 26 patients Wednesday, with seven of its 26 currently staffed ICU beds available. There is one adult in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations decreased by four this week to 41 patients Wednesday, with 29 of its 164 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are eight adults in the ICU and two on a ventilator.

Vaccine update (Aug. 3)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 71.9% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated — the eighth highest percentage for a county in the state (Montour tops the state at 80.5%). The CDC also reported that 76% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 79.4% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 45% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Aug. 3)

Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and increases in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

Franklin County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 207.1 (fourth highest in the state), with Forest County topping the state at 386.4. Dauphin County has the highest percent positivity rate in the Midstate at 25%, with Cameron County topping the state at 36.4%.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Aug. 3 - weekly totals):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 247 new cases; 27,330 total cases (22,952 confirmed, 4,378 probable); 384 deaths (+2); 56.7% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 82 new cases; 11,627 total cases (7,798 confirmed, 3,820 probable); 281 deaths; 39.5% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 145 new cases; 31,607 total cases (25,299 confirmed, 6,308 probable); 638 deaths; 54% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 391 new cases; 56,102 total cases (42,509 confirmed, 13,593 probable); 917 deaths (+4); 71.9% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 491 new cases; 64,515 total cases (53,422 confirmed, 11,093 probable); 992 deaths (+1); 65.1% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 355 new cases; 44,098 total cases (36,842 confirmed, 7,256 probable); 718 deaths (+4); 50.6% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 31 new cases; 4,412 total cases (2,378 confirmed, 2,034 probable); 66 deaths; 36.7% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 80 new cases; 12,288 total cases (10,246 confirmed, 2,042 probable); 258 deaths; 52.2% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 20 new cases; 5,087 total cases (4,702 confirmed, 385 probable); 183 deaths; 41.5% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 322 new cases; 39,832 total cases (34,372 confirmed, 5,460 probable); 528 deaths; 57.4% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 100 new cases; 13,151 total cases (12,503 confirmed, 648 probable); 283 deaths; 50.7% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 60 new cases; 9,436 total cases (7,339 confirmed, 2,097 probable); 190 deaths; 50.2% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 955 new cases; 129,599 total cases (108,042 confirmed; 21,557 probable); 1,539 deaths (+4); 60.4% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 17.2% last 7 days (17.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 131.4 (154.7 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 21.1% last 7 days (18.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 188.3 (165.0 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County : Percent Positivity - 22.3% last 7 days (23.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 111.3 (107.7 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County : Percent Positivity - 25% last 7 days (23.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 136.5 (135.8 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 20% last 7 days (17.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 207.1 (203.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 22.7% last 7 days (18.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 177.7 (162.2 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 22.7% last 7 days (12.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 73.5 (62.7 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 20.3% last 7 days (20.6% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 172.1 (166.8 previous 7 days)