DOH Weekly Update: Franklin and Fulton counties hit CDC's high level of community spread for COVID-19

Franklin and Fulton counties jumped into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's high level of community spread in the latest data update this week.

The CDC updates its community levels data every Thursday afternoon. It uses new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population (7-day total), new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (7-day average) to determine its community spread levels of high, medium and low.

Cumberland County remained in the low level of community spread.

Thursday's update shows five counties in the state in the high level for COVID community levels as of Dec. 8, four more than last week. The state has 20 counties in the medium level, down 10 from last week.

Franklin County has the highest incidence rate for COVID-19 cases in the state at 175.8, according to the state department of Health's Early Warning Dashboard update. The county reported 377 new cases in the past week (second most in the southcentral region), with its hospitalizations increasing by eight to 23 patients Wednesday. One of its 32 currently staffed ICU beds is available.

Cumberland County's COVID-19 14-day hospitalization rate showed a slight increase this week in the state Department of Health's weekly data update.

The county's 14-day rate for hospitalizations sat at 25.4 Wednesday, up from 24.6 on Nov. 30, and 25.1 on Nov. 23. It sat at 24.4 on Nov. 16 and 23.7 on Nov. 9. There were four COVID-19 deaths for the county in the past week.

County data

The Health Department reported 249 cases and four deaths in the past week for Cumberland County. The county's seven-day average for case counts sits at 35.6.

The southcentral region totaled 14 deaths in the past week, with six deaths in Dauphin County.

There were 32 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's latest update.

There were four adults in intensive care and one on a ventilator Wednesday. Sixteen adult ICU beds remain open of the 73 currently staffed across the county, and 26 of 102 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County's hospitalizations increased by eight to 23 patients Wednesday, with one of its 32 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are no adults in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations decreased by two to 42 patients Wednesday, with 15 of its 178 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are seven adults in the ICU and none on ventilators.

Vaccine update (Dec. 8)

In data updated Thursday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 75% of Cumberland County's population has two doses of the vaccine. The CDC also reported that 78.9% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated with two doses, and 82.4% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 47.4% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Dec. 7)

Cumberland County showed increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

The county's percent positivity increased to 16.7% for the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6, up from 14.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 66.2. It was 47.3 the previous week, 50 two weeks ago, 56 three weeks ago.

Franklin County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate and state at 175.8. Perry County has the highest percent positivity rate in the Midstate and state at 16.8%.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Dec. 7):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 140 new cases; 29,999 total cases (25,127 confirmed, 4,872 probable); 402 deaths; 58.2% of county population vaccinated

140 new cases; 29,999 total cases (25,127 confirmed, 4,872 probable); 402 deaths; 58.2% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 35 new cases; 12,465 total cases (8,330 confirmed, 4,135 probable); 284 deaths; 40.4% of county population vaccinated

35 new cases; 12,465 total cases (8,330 confirmed, 4,135 probable); 284 deaths; 40.4% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 84 new cases; 34,068 total cases (27,127 confirmed, 6,941 probable); 668 deaths (+2); 55.3% of county population vaccinated

84 new cases; 34,068 total cases (27,127 confirmed, 6,941 probable); 668 deaths (+2); 55.3% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 241 new cases; 60,623 total cases (45,703 confirmed, 14,920 probable); 952 deaths (+4); 75% of county population vaccinated

241 new cases; 60,623 total cases (45,703 confirmed, 14,920 probable); 952 deaths (+4); 75% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 320 new cases; 69,662 total cases (57,361 confirmed, 12,301 probable); 1,043 deaths (+6); 67.3% of county population vaccinated

320 new cases; 69,662 total cases (57,361 confirmed, 12,301 probable); 1,043 deaths (+6); 67.3% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 377 new cases; 49,078 total cases (41,189 confirmed, 7,889 probable); 765 deaths; 52% of county population vaccinated

377 new cases; 49,078 total cases (41,189 confirmed, 7,889 probable); 765 deaths; 52% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 33 new cases; 4,893 total cases (2,604 confirmed, 2,289 probable); 69 deaths; 37.5% of county population vaccinated

33 new cases; 4,893 total cases (2,604 confirmed, 2,289 probable); 69 deaths; 37.5% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 40 new cases; 13,357 total cases (11,166 confirmed, 2,191 probable); 269 deaths; 53.3% of county population vaccinated

40 new cases; 13,357 total cases (11,166 confirmed, 2,191 probable); 269 deaths; 53.3% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 16 new cases; 5,567 total cases (5,111 confirmed, 456 probable); 189 deaths; 42.3% of county population vaccinated

16 new cases; 5,567 total cases (5,111 confirmed, 456 probable); 189 deaths; 42.3% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 237 new cases; 43,236 total cases (37,191 confirmed, 6,045 probable); 549 deaths; 59.2% of county population vaccinated

237 new cases; 43,236 total cases (37,191 confirmed, 6,045 probable); 549 deaths; 59.2% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 55 new cases; 14,516 total cases (13,709 confirmed, 807 probable); 299 deaths; 51.9% of county population vaccinated

55 new cases; 14,516 total cases (13,709 confirmed, 807 probable); 299 deaths; 51.9% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 29 new cases; 10,075 total cases (7,731 confirmed, 2,344 probable); 195 deaths (+1); 51.4% of county population vaccinated

29 new cases; 10,075 total cases (7,731 confirmed, 2,344 probable); 195 deaths (+1); 51.4% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 729 new cases; 141,099 total cases (117,450 confirmed; 23,649 probable); 1,613 deaths (+1); 61.9% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 10.9% last 7 days (9.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 77.8 (62.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 8.4% last 7 days (8.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 93.5 (76.1 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County : Percent Positivity - 16.7% last 7 days (14.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 66.2 (47.3 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County : Percent Positivity - 14.6% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 74.7 (64.9 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 11.8% last 7 days (8.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 175.8 (110.3 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 12% last 7 days (11.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 122.9 (101.9 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 16.8% last 7 days (13.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 45.8 (37.1 previous 7 days)

Percent Positivity - 11.5% last 7 days (10.5% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 124.5 (92.2 previous 7 days)