DOH Weekly Update: Cumberland County shows drop in COVID-19 case data, slight bump in hospitalization data

Cumberland County moved back into the low level for community spread of COVID-19 in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's community levels chart for Pennsylvania.

That shift in data matched a drop in case rates for the county mixed with a slight bump in hospitalization rates. The county now has three deaths in August so far after reporting seven deaths each in May, June and July.

The county's 14-day rate for hospitalizations sits at 14.2 Wednesday according to the state Department of Health, up from 12.4 on Aug. 17 and 12.5 on Aug. 10. The county has had 24 straight days without a patient on a ventilator, but four straight days with at least one patient in the ICU.

The CDC updates its community levels data every Thursday afternoon. It uses new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population (7-day total), new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (7-day average) to determine its community spread levels of high, medium and low.

Last Thursday's update shows 15 counties in the state in the high level for COVID community levels as of Aug. 17. Only Mifflin, Huntingdon and Juniata counties are in the high category for the southcentral region, with Franklin, Fulton, and Adams counties dropping to the medium level. The state has 36 counties in the medium level.

Cumberland County, also in the southcentral region, moved out the medium level of spread category from Aug. 4 into the low level again.

County data

The Health Department reported 292 cases and one death for Cumberland County in the past seven days, 35 fewer cases than the previous week. The county's seven-day average for case counts decreased to 41.7, down from 45.1 on Aug. 17 and 55.9 on Aug. 10.

The southcentral region totaled 31 deaths in the past two weeks (eight in Dauphin County and seven in York County).

There were 22 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update, an increase of two since Aug. 17 and eight since Aug. 10.

There was one adult in intensive care and no one on a ventilator Wednesday. Nineteen adult ICU beds remain open of the 66 currently staffed across the county, and 23 of 58 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County's hospitalizations decreased by one to 24 patients Wednesday, with five of its 26 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are no adults in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations decreased by five this week to 47 patients Wednesday, with 21 of its 166 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are 10 adults in the ICU and three on ventilators.

Vaccine update (Aug. 24)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 72.3% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 76.3% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 79.7% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 45.3% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Aug. 24)

Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 20.8% for the week of Aug. 3-9, down from 24.7% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 74.6, down from 95.1 the previous week, 110.9 two weeks ago, 107.7 three weeks ago.

Franklin County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 154.2, with Bradford County topping the state at 205.6. Bedford County has the highest percent positivity rate in the Midstate at 22.5%, with Cameron County topping the state at 50%.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Aug. 24 - two-week totals):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 376 new cases; 27,954 total cases (23,471 confirmed, 4,483 probable); 387 deaths (+2); 56.9% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 16.4% last 7 days (16.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 110.4 (125.3 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 15.7% last 7 days (19.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 126.2 (167 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County : Percent Positivity - 20.8% last 7 days (24.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 74.6 (95.1 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County : Percent Positivity - 19.7% last 7 days (21.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 97.0 (134.4 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 18.2% last 7 days (22.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 154.2 (229.0 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 18.9% last 7 days (20.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 136.8 (158.0 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 21.0% last 7 days (18.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 71.3 (34.6 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 19.3% last 7 days (20.1% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 150.1 (156.5 previous 7 days)