DOH Weekly Update: Cumberland County shows decreases in COVID-19 rates for second straight week

Cumberland County showed decreases in most COVID-19 data tracking categories in the state Department of Health's weekly update Wednesday as Pennsylvania had 10 counties fall from the high or medium categories for community spread to the low level.

The county showed decreases for the second straight week in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people, while its seven-day average for case counts also decreased in the latest weekly update. The Health Department did not update its weekly hospitalization numbers in its open data.

The county reported one death in the seven-day period and now has 13 deaths in the past four weeks.

The Health Department switched from daily data updates to weekly updates in May, using Wednesdays as its data release day. The Sentinel will follow suit with weekly COVID-19 reports on Wednesdays.

Department officials said Pennsylvania joins more than 40 other states that have already shifted to less than daily data posting.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and Department of Health staff are continually monitoring COVID-19 trends to gain a more accurate and comprehensive picture of what is occurring across the commonwealth," Health Department Deputy Press Secretary Maggi Barton said. "The shift to weekly updates provides more meaningful trends as we anticipate fluctuations in data during this phase of the pandemic. With that in mind, we will continue to focus on trends and provide updates on a weekly basis."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 40 counties in the state in the medium or high level for COVID case counts as of June 2 (down from 52 counties on May 26 — there were 40 counties on May 19, 21 counties on May 12 and 11 counties on May 5). Cumberland County remains in the low level of spread category.

CDC updates its community data every Thursday afternoon. Pennsylvania now has 23 counties in the state in the high category and 17 counties in the medium category.

County data

Cumberland County's percent positivity decreased to 18.2% for the week of June 1-7, down from 20.7% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 17.1% two weeks ago and 15.3% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 116.8, down from 130.6 the previous week, 107.4 two weeks ago and 82.1 from three weeks ago.

The Health Department reported 48 cases for Cumberland County Wednesday and 377 cases in the past seven days, 27 fewer cases than the previous week. The seven-day average for cases in the county sits at 53.9, down from 62.4 on June 1.

There were 12 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update, a decrease of 11 since June 1. There are no adults in intensive care and none on a ventilator. Sixteen adult ICU beds remain open of the 115 currently staffed across the county, and 17 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County's hospitalizations decreased by three for the week at 11 total patients Wednesday, with three of its 34 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and two on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations increased by four this week to 42 patients Wednesday, with 31 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are five adults in the ICU and two on a ventilator.

Vaccine update (June 8)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 71.1% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 75.1% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 78.6% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 43.3% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (June 8)

For the second straight week, Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Wednesday.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 17.9% for the week of June 1-7, down from 18.4% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 20.7% two weeks ago and 17.1% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 103.4, down from 119.6 the previous week, 130.6 two weeks ago and 107.4 from three weeks ago.

Cumberland County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate (seventh highest in the state), while Adams County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 146.6.

Monroe County tops the state in percent positivity at 20.9%. Montour County tops the state in incidence rate at 203.0.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated June 8 - weekly totals):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 187 new cases; 25,943 total cases (21,822 confirmed, 4,121 probable); 373 deaths (+3); 56.2% of county population vaccinated

187 new cases; 25,943 total cases (21,822 confirmed, 4,121 probable); 373 deaths (+3); 56.2% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 39 new cases; 11,249 total cases (7,562 confirmed, 3,687 probable); 278 deaths; 43.7% of county population vaccinated

39 new cases; 11,249 total cases (7,562 confirmed, 3,687 probable); 278 deaths; 43.7% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 144 new cases; 30,611 total cases (24,526 confirmed, 6,085 probable); 629 deaths (+4); 53% of county population vaccinated

144 new cases; 30,611 total cases (24,526 confirmed, 6,085 probable); 629 deaths (+4); 53% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 383 new cases; 53,376 total cases (40,541 confirmed, 12,835 probable); 905 deaths (+1); 71.1% of county population vaccinated

383 new cases; 53,376 total cases (40,541 confirmed, 12,835 probable); 905 deaths (+1); 71.1% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 401 new cases; 61,416 total cases (51,069 confirmed, 10,347 probable); 973 deaths (+2); 64.4% of county population vaccinated

401 new cases; 61,416 total cases (51,069 confirmed, 10,347 probable); 973 deaths (+2); 64.4% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 249 new cases; 41,782 total cases (34,798 confirmed, 6,984 probable); 700 deaths (+1); 50.1% of county population vaccinated

249 new cases; 41,782 total cases (34,798 confirmed, 6,984 probable); 700 deaths (+1); 50.1% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 14 new cases; 4,218 total cases (2,282 confirmed, 1,936 probable); 66 deaths (+1); 36.3% of county population vaccinated

14 new cases; 4,218 total cases (2,282 confirmed, 1,936 probable); 66 deaths (+1); 36.3% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 49 new cases; 11,836 total cases (9,847 confirmed, 1,989 probable); 252 deaths (+1); 51.7% of county population vaccinated

49 new cases; 11,836 total cases (9,847 confirmed, 1,989 probable); 252 deaths (+1); 51.7% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 10 new cases; 4,845 total cases (4,467 confirmed, 378 probable); 179 deaths; 41.1% of county population vaccinated

10 new cases; 4,845 total cases (4,467 confirmed, 378 probable); 179 deaths; 41.1% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 260 new cases; 37,806 total cases (32,890 confirmed, 5,116 probable); 521 deaths (+2); 56.8% of county population vaccinated

260 new cases; 37,806 total cases (32,890 confirmed, 5,116 probable); 521 deaths (+2); 56.8% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 66 new cases; 12,555 total cases (11,926 confirmed, 629 probable); 279 deaths; 50.4% of county population vaccinated

66 new cases; 12,555 total cases (11,926 confirmed, 629 probable); 279 deaths; 50.4% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 37 new cases; 9,030 total cases (7,089 confirmed, 1,941 probable); 189 deaths (+1); 49.7% of county population vaccinated

37 new cases; 9,030 total cases (7,089 confirmed, 1,941 probable); 189 deaths (+1); 49.7% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 713 new cases; 123,752 total cases (103,298 confirmed; 20,454 probable); 1,518 deaths (+2); 59.9% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 14.1% last 7 days (15.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 131.8 (145.5 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 14.9% last 7 days (17.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 146.6 (143.7 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 17.9% last 7 days (18.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 103.4 (119.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 16.8% last 7 days (13.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 101.0 (83.4 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 11.9% last 7 days (13.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 141.9 (127.1 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 15.7% last 7 days (18.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 143.9 (152.3 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 12.2% last 7 days (18.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 51.9 (73.5 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 12.8% last 7 days (16.3% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (16.3% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 118.7 (145.6 previous 7 days)

