DOH Weekly Update: Cumberland County reports 2 COVID-19 deaths in past week, but hospitalization rates drop

For the first time this summer, Cumberland County moved into the moderate level for community spread of COVID-19 in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's community levels chart for Pennsylvania.

That shift up in case data included two deaths for the county in August so far after reporting seven deaths each in May, June and July.

Despite that shift up in cases, the county's hospitalization numbers due to COVID are trending down.

The county's 14-day rate for hospitalizations sits at 12.5 Wednesday according to the state Department of Health, down from 12.9 on Aug. 2 and 14.1 on July 26. The county has had 10 straight days without a patient on a ventilator, and only one day in the past 10 with a patient in the ICU.

The CDC updates its community levels data every Thursday afternoon. It uses new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population (7-day total), new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (7-day average) to determine its community spread levels of high, medium and low.

Last Thursday's update shows 15 counties in the state in the high level for COVID community levels as of Aug. 4, two more than the previous week. Only Mifflin and Lebanon counties are in the high category for the southcentral region, with Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Juniata counties dropping to the medium level.

Cumberland County, also in the southcentral region, moved to the medium level of spread category last week for the first time in several months. York, Adams, Franklin, Dauphin and Perry counties are also listed in the medium level.

The state has 32 counties in the medium level (two more than the last week).

County data

The Health Department reported 384 cases for Cumberland County in the past seven days, seven fewer cases than the previous week. The county's seven-day average for case counts decreased to 54.9, down from 55.9 on Aug. 3, with two deaths reported for the week.

The southcentral region totaled 16 deaths in the past week (five in York County and three in Dauphin County).

There were 14 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update, an increase of two since Aug. 3.

There were no adults in intensive care and no one on a ventilator Wednesday. Twenty-two adult ICU beds remain open of the 67 currently staffed across the county, and 24 of 58 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County's hospitalizations decreased by one to 25 patients Wednesday, with eight of its 26 currently staffed ICU beds available. There is one adult in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations increased by 11 this week to 52 patients Wednesday, with 33 of its 164 currently staffed ICU beds available. There is one adult in the ICU and three on ventilators.

Vaccine update (Aug. 10)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 72.1% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated — the eighth highest percentage for a county in the state (Chester tops the state at 80.7%). The CDC also reported that 76.1% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 79.5% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 45.1% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Aug. 10)

Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 22.3% for the week of Aug. 3-9, down from 22.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 104.6, up from 110.9 the previous week. It was 107.7 two weeks ago and 95.5 from three weeks ago.

Franklin County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 248.3 (also the highest in the state). Dauphin County has the highest percent positivity rate in the Midstate at 24.1%, with Cameron County topping the state at 40%.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Aug. 10 - weekly totals):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 248 new cases; 27,578 total cases (23,153 confirmed, 4,425 probable); 385 deaths (+1); 56.8% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 101 new cases; 11,728 total cases (7,865 confirmed, 3,863 probable); 281 deaths; 39.6% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 144 new cases; 31,751 total cases (25,421 confirmed, 6,330 probable); 638 deaths; 54.1% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 384 new cases; 56,486 total cases (42,786 confirmed, 13,700 probable); 919 deaths (+2); 72.1% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 501 new cases; 65,016 total cases (53,847 confirmed, 11,169 probable); 995 deaths (+3); 65.2% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 432 new cases; 44,530 total cases (37,250 confirmed, 7,280 probable); 720 deaths (+2); 50.7% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 61 new cases; 4,473 total cases (2,403 confirmed, 2,070 probable); 66 deaths; 36.7% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 85 new cases; 12,373 total cases (10,320 confirmed, 2,053 probable); 258 deaths; 52.2% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 22 new cases; 5,109 total cases (4,723 confirmed, 386 probable); 183 deaths; 41.5% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 293 new cases; 40,125 total cases (34,640 confirmed, 5,485 probable); 530 deaths (+2); 57.4% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 108 new cases; 13,259 total cases (12,607 confirmed, 652 probable); 283 deaths; 50.8% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 59 new cases; 9,495 total cases (7,370 confirmed, 2,125 probable); 191 deaths (+1); 50.2% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 1,007 new cases; 130,606 total cases (108,869 confirmed; 21,737 probable); 1,544 deaths (+5); 60.5% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 17.2% last 7 days (17.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 130.1 (134.2 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 20.9% last 7 days (21.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 186.4 (194.2 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County : Percent Positivity - 22.3% last 7 days (22.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 104.6 (110.9 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County : Percent Positivity - 24.1% last 7 days (24.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 148.8 (137.3 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 23.3% last 7 days (20.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 248.3 (215.4 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 21.2% last 7 days (23.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 180.5 (179.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 22.8% last 7 days (22.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 64.8 (75.6 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 21.0% last 7 days (20.3% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 179.0 (173.7 previous 7 days)