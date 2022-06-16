DOH Weekly Update: Cumberland County COVID-19 rates continue to drop

Cumberland County saw more COVID-19 cases this past week than the previous week, but its incidence and percent positivity rates continue to fall.

The state Department of Health reported Thursday in its weekly update that Cumberland County saw 404 new cases of COVID-19 in the last week, slightly above the 383 reported last week. Though the case numbers rose, the county's incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased from 103.4 to 94.7. The county is now lower than the state's incidence rate of 104.7, which itself fell from 131.8 from the previous week.

The county's positivity rate also fell from 17.9% to 17.1% this past week.

The county also saw only one new death associated with COVID-19. Fewer counties reported deaths in the southcentral region compared to last week, though some Midstate counties still saw moderate increases.

Adams and Franklin counties saw the highest number of new deaths at five deaths each, while York and Dauphin counties saw two new deaths.

In terms of COVID-19 cases, Cumberland County saw the third highest increase, with the highest being in York County with 668 cases. York County, however, is also seeing dropping incidence and percent positivity numbers.

Lebanon County had the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region with 411 this past week, but it also saw a drop in incidence and percent positivity rates.

The only Midstate county to see an increase was Perry County, which had 51 new cases this past week, raising its percent positivity from 12.2% to 17.9%, and raising its incidence rate from 51.9 to 60.5.

The Health Department switched from daily data updates to weekly updates in May. The Sentinel will follow suit with weekly COVID-19 reports.

Department officials said Pennsylvania joins more than 40 other states that have already shifted to less than daily data posting.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and Department of Health staff are continually monitoring COVID-19 trends to gain a more accurate and comprehensive picture of what is occurring across the commonwealth," Health Department Deputy Press Secretary Maggi Barton said in May. "The shift to weekly updates provides more meaningful trends as we anticipate fluctuations in data during this phase of the pandemic. With that in mind, we will continue to focus on trends and provide updates on a weekly basis."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 27 counties in the state in the medium or high level for COVID case counts as of June 9 (down from 40 counties on June 2 — there were 52 counties on May 26, 40 counties on May 19, 21 counties on May 12). Cumberland County remains in the low level of spread category.

CDC updates its community data every Thursday afternoon. Pennsylvania now has eight counties in the state in the high category and 19 counties in the medium category.

Hospitalizations (June 16)

There were 20 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Thursday's update, an increase of eight since June 8. There is one adult in intensive care and none on a ventilator. Twenty-four adult ICU beds remain open of the 114 currently staffed across the county, and 19 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County's hospitalizations also increased, rising by two to 13 total hospitalized patients. Six of its 34 currently staffed ICU beds are available. No COVID-19 patient is in the ICU or on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations decreased from 42 to 41 patients in the last week, with 43 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are three adults in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Vaccine update (June 16)

In data updated Wednesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 71.3% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 75.3% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 78.7% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 43.5% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (June 16)

For the third straight week, Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 17.1% for the week of June 8-14, down from 17.9% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 94.7, down from 103.4 the previous week, 119.6 two weeks ago and 130.6 from three weeks ago.

With the decreasing positivity and incidence rates, Cumberland County no longer sees the highest numbers in the Midstate. Adams County still has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 130.1, well above the Pennsylvania average of 104.7. Perry County had one of the lower percent positivity rates last week at 12.2%, but this past week that rate jumped to 17.9% - the highest in the Midstate. Its incident rate also grew from 51.9 the previous week to 60.5 this past week.

Across the the state, Montour County still is at the top of the incidence rate chart at 192 (down from 203 the previous week), while Cameron County now has the highest percent positivity at 22.2%.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated June 16 - weekly totals):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 192 new cases; 26,135 total cases (21,985 confirmed, 4,150 probable); 378 deaths (+5); 56.3% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 12.5% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 104.7 (131.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 15% last 7 days (14.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 130.1 (146.6 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 17.1% last 7 days (17.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 94.7 (103.4 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 14.4% last 7 days (16.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 92.7 (101.0 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 12.0% last 7 days (11.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 114.8 (141.9 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 12% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 95.9 (143.9 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 17.9% last 7 days (12.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 60.5 (51.9 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 11.8% last 7 days (12.8% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 91.5 (118.7 previous 7 days)