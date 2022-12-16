DOH Weekly Update: Cumberland County COVID-19 hospitalization rate continues to rise

Cumberland County's COVID-19 14-day hospitalization rate reached its highest point since March in the state Department of Health's weekly data update this week.

The county's 14-day rate for hospitalizations sat at 28 Wednesday, the highest 14-day rate for the county since March 16. The county seen 27 or more hospitalizations on each day in the past week and has had 38 days in a row with 20 or more hospitalizations.

That 14-day rate sat at 25.4 on Dec. 7, 24.6 on Nov. 30, and 25.1 on Nov. 23.

There was one COVID-19 death for the county in the past week.

Cumberland County remains in the low level of community spread.

The CDC updates its community levels data every Thursday afternoon. It uses new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population (7-day total), new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (7-day average) to determine its community spread levels of high, medium and low.

Thursday's update shows one county in the state in the high level for COVID community levels as of Dec. 16, four less than last week. The state has 26 counties in the medium level, up six from last week.

County data

The Health Department reported 308 cases (59 more than the previous week) and one death in the past week for Cumberland County. The county's seven-day average for case counts sits at 44, up from 35.9 a week ago.

The southcentral region totaled 20 deaths in the past week (six more than a week ago), with five deaths in Franklin County and four deaths in Dauphin County.

There were 30 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's latest update. There were no adults in intensive care and no one on a ventilator Wednesday. Twenty-one adult ICU beds remain open of the 74 currently staffed across the county, and 33 of 102 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County's hospitalizations increased by two to 25 patients Wednesday, with eight of its 30 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are three adults in the ICU and two on ventilators.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations decreased by eight to 50 patients Wednesday, with 13 of its 162 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are 10 adults in the ICU and three on ventilators.

Vaccine update (Dec. 15)

In data updated Thursday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 75.1% of Cumberland County's population has two doses of the vaccine. The CDC also reported that 79% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated with two doses, and 82.5% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Dec. 14)

Cumberland County showed increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

The county's percent positivity increased to 18% for the week of Dec. 7-Dec. 13, up from 17% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 72.7. It was 66.9 the previous week, 47.3 two weeks ago, 50 three weeks ago.

Franklin County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate and state at 175.8. Cumberland County has the highest percent positivity rate in the Midstate at 18%, and Warren County tops the state at 26.1%.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Dec. 14):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 203 new cases; 30,202 total cases (25,284 confirmed, 4,918 probable); 403 deaths (+1); 58.3% of county population vaccinated

203 new cases; 30,202 total cases (25,284 confirmed, 4,918 probable); 403 deaths (+1); 58.3% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 40 new cases; 12,505 total cases (8,362 confirmed, 4,143 probable); 284 deaths; 40.5% of county population vaccinated

40 new cases; 12,505 total cases (8,362 confirmed, 4,143 probable); 284 deaths; 40.5% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 90 new cases; 34,158 total cases (27,199 confirmed, 6,959 probable); 669 deaths (+1); 55.4% of county population vaccinated

90 new cases; 34,158 total cases (27,199 confirmed, 6,959 probable); 669 deaths (+1); 55.4% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 309 new cases; 60,932 total cases (45,902 confirmed, 15,030 probable); 953 deaths (+1); 75.1% of county population vaccinated

309 new cases; 60,932 total cases (45,902 confirmed, 15,030 probable); 953 deaths (+1); 75.1% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 306 new cases; 69,968 total cases (57,591 confirmed, 12,377 probable); 1,047 deaths (+4); 67.4% of county population vaccinated

306 new cases; 69,968 total cases (57,591 confirmed, 12,377 probable); 1,047 deaths (+4); 67.4% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 299 new cases; 49,377 total cases (41,472 confirmed, 7,905 probable); 770 deaths (+5); 52.1% of county population vaccinated

299 new cases; 49,377 total cases (41,472 confirmed, 7,905 probable); 770 deaths (+5); 52.1% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 22 new cases; 4,915 total cases (2,615 confirmed, 2,300 probable); 69 deaths; 37.5% of county population vaccinated

22 new cases; 4,915 total cases (2,615 confirmed, 2,300 probable); 69 deaths; 37.5% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 60 new cases; 13,417 total cases (11,227 confirmed, 2,190 probable); 271 deaths (+2); 53.4% of county population vaccinated

60 new cases; 13,417 total cases (11,227 confirmed, 2,190 probable); 271 deaths (+2); 53.4% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 24 new cases; 5,591 total cases (5,134 confirmed, 457 probable); 189 deaths; 42.3% of county population vaccinated

24 new cases; 5,591 total cases (5,134 confirmed, 457 probable); 189 deaths; 42.3% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 266 new cases; 43,502 total cases (37,442 confirmed, 6,060 probable); 552 deaths (+3); 59.3% of county population vaccinated

266 new cases; 43,502 total cases (37,442 confirmed, 6,060 probable); 552 deaths (+3); 59.3% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 70 new cases; 14,586 total cases (13,778 confirmed, 808 probable); 300 deaths (+1); 51.9% of county population vaccinated

70 new cases; 14,586 total cases (13,778 confirmed, 808 probable); 300 deaths (+1); 51.9% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 47 new cases; 10,122 total cases (7,756 confirmed, 2,366 probable); 196 deaths (+1); 51.4% of county population vaccinated

47 new cases; 10,122 total cases (7,756 confirmed, 2,366 probable); 196 deaths (+1); 51.4% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 751 new cases; 141,850 total cases (118,084 confirmed; 23,766 probable); 1,614 deaths (+1); 62% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 11.6% last 7 days (10.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 82 (80.4 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 11.8% last 7 days (8.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 146.4 (95.4 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County : Percent Positivity - 18% last 7 days (17% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 72.7 (66.9 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County : Percent Positivity - 13.6% last 7 days (14.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 78.9 (75.4 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 11.8% last 7 days (11.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 175.8 (177.1 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 13.6% last 7 days (12.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 162.0 (125.0 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 16.1% last 7 days (16.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 52.4 (45.8 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 11.4% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 127.1 (129.1 previous 7 days)