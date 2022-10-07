DOH Weekly Update: Cumberland County COVID-19 case rate continues to drop, hospitalization rate now following same pattern

Cumberland County COVID-19 case rates decreased again, and the 14-day hospitalization rate followed suit for its first drop in several weeks.

The county's 14-day rate for hospitalizations sat at 19.2 Wednesday according to the state Department of Health, down from 20.5 on Sept. 30, which was the highest rate since June 7. The rate sat at 14.3 on Sept. 21, 13.4 on Sept. 14, 15.4 on Sept. 7 and 16.5 on Aug. 31.

Hospitalization rates tend to track higher after increases in case rates. The county's seven-day case rate continues to trend down from rates in the 50s in August. It sat at 27.6 Wednesday (the lowest rate since May 2), down from 35.7 on Sept. 28, 36.6 on Sept. 21, and 46.7 on Sept. 14.

Cumberland County remained in the low level of community spread according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data as of Oct. 6.

The CDC updates its community levels data every Thursday afternoon. It uses new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population (7-day total), new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (7-day average) to determine its community spread levels of high, medium and low.

Thursday's update shows seven counties in the state in the high level for COVID community levels as of Oct. 6, three more than the previous week. Mifflin County is in the high category for the southcentral region, with Juniata and Huntingdon counties in the medium level. The state has 28 counties in the medium level, three fewer than the previous week.

County data

The Health Department reported 193 cases and two deaths for Cumberland County in the past seven days, 58 fewer cases than the previous week. The county's seven-day average for case counts decreased to 27.6, down from 36.4 on Sept. 27.

The southcentral region totaled 16 deaths in the past week, six more than the previous week. Blair County had three of those deaths.

There were 13 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update, seven fewer than last week.

There was one adult in intensive care and no one a ventilator Wednesday. Eleven adult ICU beds remain open of the 69 currently staffed across the county, and 18 of 72 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County's hospitalizations decreased by three to 20 patients Wednesday, with 11 of its 25 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are no adults in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations stayed at 34 patients Wednesday, with 22 of its 168 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are three adults in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Vaccine update (Oct. 6)

In data updated Wednesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 73.4% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 77.3% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 80.7% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 46.1% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Oct. 5)

Cumberland County showed an increase in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

The county's percent positivity increased to 17.9% for the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4, up from 16.6% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 53.7, down from 65.5 the previous week, 85.6 two weeks ago, 90.4 three weeks ago.

Franklin County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 130.3, with Bradford topping the state at 187.3. Cumberland County has the highest percent positivity rate in the Midstate at 17.9%, with Warren County topping the state at 36.1%.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Oct. 5 - weekly totals):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 102 new cases; 28,930 total cases (24,295 confirmed, 4,635 probable); 395 deaths (+2); 57.4% of county population vaccinated

102 new cases; 28,930 total cases (24,295 confirmed, 4,635 probable); 395 deaths (+2); 57.4% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 39 new cases; 12,201 total cases (8,150 confirmed, 4,051 probable); 283 deaths (+1); 39.9% of county population vaccinated

39 new cases; 12,201 total cases (8,150 confirmed, 4,051 probable); 283 deaths (+1); 39.9% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 82 new cases; 33,249 total cases (26,533 confirmed, 6,716 probable); 649 deaths (+3); 54.7% of county population vaccinated

82 new cases; 33,249 total cases (26,533 confirmed, 6,716 probable); 649 deaths (+3); 54.7% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 196 new cases; 58,717 total cases (44,397 confirmed, 14,320 probable); 932 deaths (+2); 73.4% of county population vaccinated

196 new cases; 58,717 total cases (44,397 confirmed, 14,320 probable); 932 deaths (+2); 73.4% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 209 new cases; 67,492 total cases (55,759 confirmed, 11,733 probable); 1,011 deaths; 66.1% of county population vaccinated

209 new cases; 67,492 total cases (55,759 confirmed, 11,733 probable); 1,011 deaths; 66.1% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 221 new cases; 46,868 total cases (39,299 confirmed, 7,569 probable); 744 deaths (+2); 51.3% of county population vaccinated

221 new cases; 46,868 total cases (39,299 confirmed, 7,569 probable); 744 deaths (+2); 51.3% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 17 new cases; 4,717 total cases (2,518 confirmed, 2,199 probable); 69 deaths (+1); 37% of county population vaccinated

17 new cases; 4,717 total cases (2,518 confirmed, 2,199 probable); 69 deaths (+1); 37% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 47 new cases; 13,016 total cases (10,861 confirmed, 2,155 probable); 263 deaths (+2); 52.8% of county population vaccinated

47 new cases; 13,016 total cases (10,861 confirmed, 2,155 probable); 263 deaths (+2); 52.8% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 25 new cases; 5,422 total cases (4,978 confirmed, 444 probable); 185 deaths; 41.9% of county population vaccinated

25 new cases; 5,422 total cases (4,978 confirmed, 444 probable); 185 deaths; 41.9% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 153 new cases; 41,777 total cases (35,991 confirmed, 5,786 probable); 537 deaths (+1); 58.4% of county population vaccinated

153 new cases; 41,777 total cases (35,991 confirmed, 5,786 probable); 537 deaths (+1); 58.4% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 107 new cases; 14,044 total cases (13,295 confirmed, 749 probable); 289 deaths (+1); 51.4% of county population vaccinated

107 new cases; 14,044 total cases (13,295 confirmed, 749 probable); 289 deaths (+1); 51.4% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 36 new cases; 9,795 total cases (7,565 confirmed, 2,230 probable); 192 deaths; 50.7% of county population vaccinated

36 new cases; 9,795 total cases (7,565 confirmed, 2,230 probable); 192 deaths; 50.7% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 475 new cases; 136,641 total cases (113,876 confirmed; 22,765 probable); 1,575 deaths (+1); 61.1% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 12.2% last 7 days (13.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 74.4 (87.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 9.6% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 76.7 (123.3 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County : Percent Positivity - 17.9% last 7 days (16.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 53.7 (65.5 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County : Percent Positivity - 14.5% last 7 days (13.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 60.0 (64.3 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 12.9% last 7 days (12.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 130.3 (89.0 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 12.4% last 7 days (12.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 91.7 (100.1 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 14.8% last 7 days (16.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 45.4 (49.7 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 11.3% last 7 days (12.7% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 85.1 (99.8 previous 7 days)