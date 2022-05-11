DOH Weekly Update: COVID-19 weekly case and hospitalization rates increase for Cumberland County

Cumberland County showed increases across most COVID-19 data tracking categories in the state Department of Health's weekly update Wednesday.

The county showed increases in percent positivity, incidence rate per 100,000 people, seven-day average for case counts and 14-day hospitalization rate in the latest weekly update, though it also reported no new deaths in the seven-day period.

The Health Department switched from daily data updates to weekly updates in May, using Wednesdays as its data release day. The Sentinel will follow suit with weekly COVID-19 reports on Wednesdays.

Department officials said Pennsylvania joins more than 40 other states that have already shifted to less than daily data posting.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and Department of Health staff are continually monitoring COVID-19 trends to gain a more accurate and comprehensive picture of what is occurring across the commonwealth," Health Department Deputy Press Secretary Maggi Barton said. "The shift to weekly updates provides more meaningful trends as we anticipate fluctuations in data during this phase of the pandemic. With that in mind, we will continue to focus on trends and provide updates on a weekly basis."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 11 counties in the state in the medium or high level for COVID case counts as of May 4 (up from three counties on April 27) — four in the high category in the northern part of the state (Bradford, Susquehanna, Sullivan and Montour) and seven in the medium level (Wayne, Lackawanna, Wyoming, Union, Snyder, Northumberland and Schuylkill).

County data

Cumberland County's percent positivity increased to 15.2% for the week of May 3-10, up from 9.7% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 8.0% two weeks ago and 6.3% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 80.5, up from 56.0 the previous week, 39.5 two weeks ago and 28.8 from three weeks ago.

The Health Department reported 57 cases for Cumberland County Wednesday and 349 cases in the past seven days. The seven-day average for cases in the county now sits at 49.9, up from 30.0 on May 4.

According to department open data as of Wednesday, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 29.4, the highest rate since Feb. 21. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

There were 21 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update, an increase of nine since May 4. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 13.4 as of Wednesday, an increase of 3.4 since May 4. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022.

There are two adults in intensive care and none on a ventilator. Twenty-one adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 13 of 84 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County's hospitalizations increased by seven for the week to eight total patients Wednesday, with eight of its 31 currently staffed ICU beds available. There is one adult in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations increased by one this week to 21 patients Wednesday, with 36 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Vaccine update (May 11)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 70.3% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 74.3% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 77.8% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 42.6% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (May 11)

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 15.2% for the week of April 27-May 3, up from 9.7% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 8.0% two weeks ago and 6.3% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 80.5, up from 56.0 the previous week, 39.5 two weeks ago and 28.8 from three weeks ago.

Cumberland County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate, while York County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 107.8.

Susquehanna County tops the state in percent positivity at 24.4%. Bradford County tops the state in incidence rate at 437.6.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated May 11 - weekly totals):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 118 new cases; 25,114 total cases (21,128 confirmed, 3,986 probable); 364 deaths (+2); 55.8% of county population vaccinated

34 new cases; 11,044 total cases (7,436 confirmed, 3,608 probable); 275 deaths; 39.1% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 117 new cases; 29,924 total cases (24,009 confirmed, 5,915 probable); 616 deaths; 52.6% of county population vaccinated

348 new cases; 51,754 total cases (39,350 confirmed, 12,404 probable); 892 deaths; 70.3% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 319 new cases; 59,830 total cases (49,915 confirmed, 9,915 probable); 964 deaths; 63.9% of county population vaccinated

136 new cases; 40,694 total cases (33,852 confirmed, 6,842 probable); 695 deaths (+1); 49.7% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 12 new cases; 4,153 total cases (2,250 confirmed, 1,903 probable); 65 deaths; 36.2% of county population vaccinated

26 new cases; 11,594 total cases (9,651 confirmed, 1,943 probable); 249 deaths (+2); 51.5% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 16 new cases; 4,797 total cases (4,420 confirmed, 377 probable); 176 deaths; 40.9% of county population vaccinated

178 new cases; 37,011 total cases (32,078 confirmed, 4,933 probable); 518 deaths; 56.4% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 20 new cases; 12,348 total cases (11,721 confirmed, 627 probable); 276 deaths; 50.1% of county population vaccinated

16 new cases; 8,873 total cases (6,983 confirmed, 1,890 probable); 185 deaths (+1); 49.3% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 643 new cases; 120,372 total cases (100,634 confirmed; 19,738 probable); 1,502 deaths (+1); 59.5% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 13.9% last 7 days (10.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 128.9 (90.0 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 8.8% last 7 days (9.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 80.6 (76.7 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 15.2% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 80.5 (56.0 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 13.2% last 7 days (10.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 78.7 (57.5 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 8.0% last 7 days (5.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 77.4 (47.7 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 11.0% last 7 days (8.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 98.0 (69.1 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 8.7% last 7 days (4.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 28.1 (10.8 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 12.0% last 7 days (9.2% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 107.8 (80.8 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

