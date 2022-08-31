DOH Weekly Update: COVID-19 hospitalizations rates show slight increases for Cumberland County

Following the typical COVID-19 trend of increases in hospitalizations occurring a few weeks after increases in case counts, Cumberland County saw slight bumps in its hospitalization data for last week.

The county's 14-day rate for hospitalizations sat at 16.5 Wednesday according to the state Department of Health, up from 14.2 on Aug. 24 and 12.4 on Aug. 17. After going 24 straight days without a patient on a ventilator, the county ends this week with six straight days of at least one patient on a ventilator. The county averaged 2.3 people in the ICU this week as well.

The county featured seven-day case rate averages in the 50s at the end of July through the beginning of August, with that case rate dropping to 39.9 for the last week.

And the county remains in the low level for community spread according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The CDC updates its community levels data every Thursday afternoon. It uses new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population (7-day total), new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (7-day average) to determine its community spread levels of high, medium and low.

Last Thursday's update shows 12 counties in the state in the high level for COVID community levels as of Aug. 24. Mifflin and Juniata counties are in the high category for the southcentral region, with Franklin, Huntingdon, Bedford and Blair counties dropping to the medium level. The state has 40 counties in the medium level.

Cumberland County, also in the southcentral region, moved out the medium level of spread category on Aug. 4 and remains in the low level again.

County data

The Health Department reported 279 cases and no deaths for Cumberland County in the past seven days, 13 fewer cases than the previous week. The county's seven-day average for case counts increased to 39.9, up from 39.6 on Aug. 24. It sat at 45.1 on Aug. 17 and 55.9 on Aug. 10.

The southcentral region totaled 17 deaths in the past week (six in York County and four in Franklin County).

There were 17 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update, a decrease of five since Aug. 24.

There were two adults in intensive care and one on a ventilator Wednesday. Seventeen adult ICU beds remain open of the 66 currently staffed across the county, and 22 of 58 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County's hospitalizations increased by six to 30 patients Wednesday, with four of its 26 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations decreased by 12 this week to 35 patients Wednesday, with 16 of its 158 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are nine adults in the ICU and three on ventilators.

Vaccine update (Aug. 31)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 72.4% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 76.4% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 79.8% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 45.4% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Aug. 31)

Cumberland County saw an increase in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

The county's percent positivity increased to 22.4% for the week of Aug. 24-30, up from 20.7% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 74.2, down from 75.8 the previous week, 95.1 two weeks ago, 110.9 three weeks ago.

York County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 162.3, with Bradford County topping the state at 250.3. Juniata County has the highest percent positivity rate in the state at 29.2%.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Aug. 31 - weekly totals):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 194 new cases; 28,148 total cases (23,636 confirmed, 4,512 probable); 388 deaths (+1); 57% of county population vaccinated

194 new cases; 28,148 total cases (23,636 confirmed, 4,512 probable); 388 deaths (+1); 57% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 71 new cases; 11,941 total cases (7,996 confirmed, 3,945 probable); 282 deaths; 39.7% of county population vaccinated

71 new cases; 11,941 total cases (7,996 confirmed, 3,945 probable); 282 deaths; 39.7% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 221 new cases; 32,473 total cases (25,966 confirmed, 6,507 probable); 643 deaths (+2); 54.3% of county population vaccinated

221 new cases; 32,473 total cases (25,966 confirmed, 6,507 probable); 643 deaths (+2); 54.3% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 279 new cases; 57,388 total cases (43,430 confirmed, 13,958 probable); 920 deaths; 72.4% of county population vaccinated

279 new cases; 57,388 total cases (43,430 confirmed, 13,958 probable); 920 deaths; 72.4% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 336 new cases; 66,210 total cases (54,768 confirmed, 11,442 probable); 1,004 deaths (+1); 65.5% of county population vaccinated

336 new cases; 66,210 total cases (54,768 confirmed, 11,442 probable); 1,004 deaths (+1); 65.5% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 218 new cases; 45,488 total cases (38,054 confirmed, 7,434 probable); 729 deaths (+4); 50.9% of county population vaccinated

218 new cases; 45,488 total cases (38,054 confirmed, 7,434 probable); 729 deaths (+4); 50.9% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 35 new cases; 4,575 total cases (2,439 confirmed, 2,136 probable); 66 deaths; 36.8% of county population vaccinated

35 new cases; 4,575 total cases (2,439 confirmed, 2,136 probable); 66 deaths; 36.8% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 84 new cases; 12,605 total cases (10,513 confirmed, 2,092 probable); 260 deaths (+1); 52.4% of county population vaccinated

84 new cases; 12,605 total cases (10,513 confirmed, 2,092 probable); 260 deaths (+1); 52.4% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 51 new cases; 5,242 total cases (4,812 confirmed, 430 probable); 183 deaths; 41.7% of county population vaccinated

51 new cases; 5,242 total cases (4,812 confirmed, 430 probable); 183 deaths; 41.7% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 206 new cases; 40,859 total cases (35,242 confirmed, 5,617 probable); 533 deaths (+1); 57.9% of county population vaccinated

206 new cases; 40,859 total cases (35,242 confirmed, 5,617 probable); 533 deaths (+1); 57.9% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 95 new cases; 13,532 total cases (12,857 confirmed, 675 probable); 285 deaths (+1); 51% of county population vaccinated

95 new cases; 13,532 total cases (12,857 confirmed, 675 probable); 285 deaths (+1); 51% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 38 new cases; 9,611 total cases (7,447 confirmed, 2,164 probable); 191 deaths; 50.4% of county population vaccinated

38 new cases; 9,611 total cases (7,447 confirmed, 2,164 probable); 191 deaths; 50.4% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 880 new cases; 133,206 total cases (111,039 confirmed; 22,167 probable); 1,557 deaths (+6); 60.7% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 16.2% last 7 days (16.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 106.3 (113.2 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 16.8% last 7 days (15.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 150.5 (128.1 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County : Percent Positivity - 22.4% last 7 days (20.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 74.2 (75.8 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County : Percent Positivity - 20.0% last 7 days (19.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 87.0 (99.5 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 15.3% last 7 days (18.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 113.5 (157.4 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 14.5% last 7 days (18.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 112.1 (139.6 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 24.7% last 7 days (20.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 54 (71.3 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 20.2% last 7 days (19.2% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 162.3 (150.3 previous 7 days)