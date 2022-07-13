DOH Weekly Update: COVID-19 hospitalizations on decline for Cumberland County, but case rates rise across region, state

The state Department of Health's weekly update of COVID-19 data showed mixed results Wednesday for Cumberland County.

On one side, the county's 14-day hospitalization, percent positivity and incidence rates all dropped. But other data showed an increase in the seven-day case rates for the county, along with four COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 19.7% for the week of July 6-July 12, down from 20.8% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 83.3, down from 93.1 the previous week. It was 82.1 two weeks ago and 87.6 from three weeks ago.

The county's seven-day average for case counts increased to 48.6, up from 39.7 on July 3, matching a seven-day trend of increased case counts across the southcentral region, which also totaled 13 deaths in the past week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows three counties in the state in the high level for COVID community levels as of July 7 (Juniata, Clinton and Lycoming counties), up from just one county the previous week. The state has 22 counties in the medium level (two more than the previous week). Cumberland County remains in the low level of spread category.

CDC updates its community data every Thursday afternoon.

County data

The Health Department reported 43 cases for Cumberland County Wednesday and 340 cases in the past seven days, 52 more cases than the previous week. The seven-day average for cases in the county sits at 43, up from 34 on July 6.

There were 14 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update, a decrease of nine since July 6. The county's 14-day average for hospitalizations sits at 16.6 as of Wednesday, down 3.4 since July 6 and its lowest 14-day rate since May 30.

There were two adults in intensive care and none on a ventilator Wednesday. The county hasn't had a patient on a ventilator since May 25. Thirty-six adult ICU beds remain open of the 83 currently staffed across the county, and 22 of 58 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County's hospitalizations dropped six to 18 total patients Wednesday, with four of its 30 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations dropped by two this week to 34 patients Wednesday, with 23 of its 164 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are five adults in the ICU and two on a ventilator.

Vaccine update (July 13)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 71.5% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 75.5% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 79% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 44.6% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine, up 0.8% from the previous week.

Early Warning Dashboard update (July 13)

Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

Juniata County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 201.1. Cumberland County has the highest percent positivity rate in the Midstate at 19.7%, with Monroe County topping the state at 21.3%.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated July 13 - weekly totals):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 159 new cases; 26,706 total cases (22,427 confirmed, 4,279 probable); 381 deaths; 56.5% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 15.3% last 7 days (14.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 113.3 (96.5 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 14.7% last 7 days (12.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 122.3 (98.0 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County : Percent Positivity - 19.7% last 7 days (20.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 83.3 (93.1 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County : Percent Positivity - 18.2% last 7 days (18.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 82.6 (98.1 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 17.4% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 160.6 (135.5 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 16.4% last 7 days (15.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 138.2 (105.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 20.5% last 7 days (20.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 82.1 (58.4 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 17.9% last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 145.4 (104.7 previous 7 days)