DOH Weekly Update: COVID-19 hospitalization rate shows slight rise for Cumberland County again this week

Cumberland County's COVID-19 14-day hospitalization rate increased slightly again this week in data released from the state Department of Health Wednesday as the county again saw its highest 14-day rate for hospitalizations since mid-March.

The county's 14-day rate for hospitalizations sat at 24.4 Wednesday (the highest rate since March 18) according to the state Department of Health, up from 23.7 on Nov. 9, 20.5 on Nov. 2, 14.2 on Oct. 26, and 11.3 on Oct. 19.

The county has also had 3 or more COVID patients in the ICU for the last five days and 10 straight days with 24 or more hospitalizations due to COVID-19. There were no COVID-19 deaths for the county this week.

Hospitalization rates tend to track higher after increases in case rates. The county's seven-day case rate decreased this week, sitting at 28.9 Wednesday, down from 34 on Nov. 8 and 34.1 on Nov. 1.

Cumberland County remained in the low level of community spread, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data as of Nov. 16.

The CDC updates its community levels data every Thursday afternoon. It uses new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population (7-day total), new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (7-day average) to determine its community spread levels of high, medium and low.

Thursday's update shows one county in the state in the high level for COVID community levels as of Nov. 16, down three from the previous week. The state has 27 counties in the medium level, six less than the previous week.

County data

The Health Department reported 192 cases and no deaths for Cumberland County in the past seven days, 54 fewer cases than the previous week. The county's seven-day average for case counts sits at 28.9.

The southcentral region totaled 29 deaths in the past week, 12 more than the previous week, with six deaths in Franklin County and five deaths each in York and Blair counties.

There were 24 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's latest update, three less than last week.

There were three adults in intensive care and one on a ventilator Wednesday. Seventeen adult ICU beds remain open of the 71 currently staffed across the county, and 26 of 102 ventilators in the county are in use, down 24 from last week.

Franklin County's hospitalizations decreased by eight to 14 patients Wednesday, with nine of its 31 currently staffed ICU beds available. There is one adult in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations decreased by six to 38 patients Wednesday, with 30 of its 168 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are six adults in the ICU and two on ventilators.

Vaccine update (Nov. 17)

In data updated Thursday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 74.6% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 78.5% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 83.5% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 47.4% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Nov. 16)

Cumberland County showed decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 13.9% for the week of Nov. 9-Nov. 15, down from 14.7% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 48.2. It was 56 the previous week, 66.7 two weeks ago, 49.3 three weeks ago.

Franklin County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 126.4, with Bradford topping the state at 147.5. Perry County has the highest percent positivity rate in the Midstate and state at 16.5%.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Nov. 16 - weekly totals):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 118 new cases; 29,641 total cases (24,870 confirmed, 4,771 probable); 401 deaths (+1); 58.1% of county population vaccinated

118 new cases; 29,641 total cases (24,870 confirmed, 4,771 probable); 401 deaths (+1); 58.1% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 12 new cases; 12,380 total cases (8,277 confirmed, 4,103 probable); 283 deaths; 40.3% of county population vaccinated

12 new cases; 12,380 total cases (8,277 confirmed, 4,103 probable); 283 deaths; 40.3% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 48 new cases; 33,864 total cases (26,978 confirmed, 6,886 probable); 665 deaths (+4); 55.2% of county population vaccinated

48 new cases; 33,864 total cases (26,978 confirmed, 6,886 probable); 665 deaths (+4); 55.2% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 204 new cases; 59,954 total cases (45,258 confirmed, 14,696 probable); 941 deaths; 74.6% of county population vaccinated

204 new cases; 59,954 total cases (45,258 confirmed, 14,696 probable); 941 deaths; 74.6% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 209 new cases; 68,868 total cases (56,797 confirmed, 12,071 probable); 1,028 deaths (+5); 67% of county population vaccinated

209 new cases; 68,868 total cases (56,797 confirmed, 12,071 probable); 1,028 deaths (+5); 67% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 214 new cases; 48,279 total cases (40,535 confirmed, 7,744 probable); 760 deaths (+6); 51.8% of county population vaccinated

214 new cases; 48,279 total cases (40,535 confirmed, 7,744 probable); 760 deaths (+6); 51.8% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 11 new cases; 4,811 total cases (2,559 confirmed, 2,252 probable); 69 deaths; 37.3% of county population vaccinated

11 new cases; 4,811 total cases (2,559 confirmed, 2,252 probable); 69 deaths; 37.3% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 33 new cases; 13,244 total cases (11,067 confirmed, 2,177 probable); 268 deaths (+1); 53.2% of county population vaccinated

33 new cases; 13,244 total cases (11,067 confirmed, 2,177 probable); 268 deaths (+1); 53.2% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 9 new cases; 5,523 total cases (5,067 confirmed, 456 probable); 188 deaths (+1); 42.2% of county population vaccinated

9 new cases; 5,523 total cases (5,067 confirmed, 456 probable); 188 deaths (+1); 42.2% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 164 new cases; 42,672 total cases (36,738 confirmed, 5,934 probable); 543 deaths; 59% of county population vaccinated

164 new cases; 42,672 total cases (36,738 confirmed, 5,934 probable); 543 deaths; 59% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 44 new cases; 14,373 total cases (13,571 confirmed, 802 probable); 298 deaths (+1); 51.8% of county population vaccinated

44 new cases; 14,373 total cases (13,571 confirmed, 802 probable); 298 deaths (+1); 51.8% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 35 new cases; 9,978 total cases (7,674 confirmed, 2,304 probable); 194 deaths (+1); 51.2% of county population vaccinated

35 new cases; 9,978 total cases (7,674 confirmed, 2,304 probable); 194 deaths (+1); 51.2% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 409 new cases; 139,393 total cases (116,082 confirmed; 23,311 probable); 1,604 deaths (+5); 61.7% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 9.3% last 7 days (10.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 58.7 (72.4 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 9.8% last 7 days (9.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 95.1 (102.9 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County : Percent Positivity - 13.9% last 7 days (14.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 48.2 (56 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County : Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (14.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 60.4 (65.8 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 10.5% last 7 days (11.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 126.4 (130.3 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 10.8% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 101.6 (113.5 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 16.5% last 7 days (12.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 36.7 (28.1 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 8.1% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 71.3 (85.1 previous 7 days)