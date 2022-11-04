DOH Weekly Update: COVID-19 hospitalization rate rises second straight week for Cumberland County

Cumberland County's COVID-19 14-day hospitalization rate increased again this week in data released from the state Department of Health Wednesday as the county saw its highest single-day total for hospitalizations since early March.

The county's 14-day rate for hospitalizations sat at 20.5 Wednesday according to the state Department of Health, up from 14.2 on Oct. 26, and 11.3 on Oct. 19.

The county had seven straight days with 20 or more hospitalizations due to COVID-19 this week, so that 14-day rate should continue to climb next week.

Hospitalization rates tend to track higher after increases in case rates. The county's seven-day case rate increased this week, sitting at 33.7 Wednesday, up from 25.6 on Oct. 26. It sat at 27 on Oct. 18, 26.7 on Oct. 12, 28 on Oct. 5, and 35.7 on Sept. 28.

Cumberland County remained in the low level of community spread according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data as of Nov. 3.

The CDC updates its community levels data every Thursday afternoon. It uses new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population (7-day total), new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (7-day average) to determine its community spread levels of high, medium and low.

Thursday's update shows five counties in the state in the high level for COVID community levels as of Nov. 2, up one from the previous week. The state has 31 counties in the medium level, one less than the previous week.

County data

The Health Department reported 236 cases and two deaths for Cumberland County in the past seven days, 57 fewer cases than the previous week. The county's seven-day average for case counts increased to 33.7, up from 29.1 on Oct. 26.

The southcentral region totaled 23 deaths in the past week, 10 more than the previous week, with six deaths in York County and five in Blair County.

There were 22 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's latest update, three more than last week.

There was one adult in intensive care and none on ventilators Wednesday. Fifteen adult ICU beds remain open of the 71 currently staffed across the county, and 38 of 102 ventilators in the county are in use, up 31 from last week.

Franklin County's hospitalizations increased by 13 to 27 patients Wednesday, with one of its 29 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are eight adults in the ICU and two on ventilators.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations increased by three to 43 patients Wednesday, with 13 of its 158 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are five adults in the ICU and three on a ventilator.

Vaccine update (Nov. 2)

In data updated Thursday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 74.2% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 78.1% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 83.1% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 47% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Nov. 1)

Cumberland County showed increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

The county's percent positivity increased to 19% for the week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1, up from 13.5% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 65.1. It was 49.3 the previous week, 56.8 two weeks ago, 51.7 three weeks ago.

Franklin County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 163.2, with Bradford topping the state at 212.2. Cumberland County has the highest percent positivity rate in the Midstate at 19%, with Warren County topping the state at 24.8%.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Nov. 2 - weekly totals):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 111 new cases; 29,393 total cases (24,660 confirmed, 4,733 probable); 399 deaths (+2); 57.9% of county population vaccinated

111 new cases; 29,393 total cases (24,660 confirmed, 4,733 probable); 399 deaths (+2); 57.9% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 34 new cases; 12,345 total cases (8,247 confirmed, 4,098 probable); 283 deaths; 40.2% of county population vaccinated

34 new cases; 12,345 total cases (8,247 confirmed, 4,098 probable); 283 deaths; 40.2% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 106 new cases; 33,734 total cases (26,871 confirmed, 6,863 probable); 661 deaths (+5); 55% of county population vaccinated

106 new cases; 33,734 total cases (26,871 confirmed, 6,863 probable); 661 deaths (+5); 55% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 237 new cases; 59,511 total cases (44,983 confirmed, 14,528 probable); 939 deaths (+2); 74.2% of county population vaccinated

237 new cases; 59,511 total cases (44,983 confirmed, 14,528 probable); 939 deaths (+2); 74.2% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 288 new cases; 68,418 total cases (56,436 confirmed, 11,982 probable); 1,022 deaths; 66.7% of county population vaccinated

288 new cases; 68,418 total cases (56,436 confirmed, 11,982 probable); 1,022 deaths; 66.7% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 307 new cases; 47,833 total cases (40,125 confirmed, 7,708 probable); 751 deaths (+3); 51.7% of county population vaccinated

307 new cases; 47,833 total cases (40,125 confirmed, 7,708 probable); 751 deaths (+3); 51.7% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 12 new cases; 4,788 total cases (2,549 confirmed, 2,239 probable); 69 deaths; 37.2% of county population vaccinated

12 new cases; 4,788 total cases (2,549 confirmed, 2,239 probable); 69 deaths; 37.2% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 43 new cases; 13,174 total cases (11,005 confirmed, 2,169 probable); 266 deaths; 53.1% of county population vaccinated

43 new cases; 13,174 total cases (11,005 confirmed, 2,169 probable); 266 deaths; 53.1% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 19 new cases; 5,501 total cases (5,047 confirmed, 454 probable); 187 deaths; 42.1% of county population vaccinated

19 new cases; 5,501 total cases (5,047 confirmed, 454 probable); 187 deaths; 42.1% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 151 new cases; 42,325 total cases (36,419 confirmed, 5,906 probable); 543 deaths (+2); 58.8% of county population vaccinated

151 new cases; 42,325 total cases (36,419 confirmed, 5,906 probable); 543 deaths (+2); 58.8% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 52 new cases; 14,286 total cases (13,485 confirmed, 801 probable); 293 deaths (+2); 51.7% of county population vaccinated

52 new cases; 14,286 total cases (13,485 confirmed, 801 probable); 293 deaths (+2); 51.7% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 26 new cases; 9,911 total cases (7,643 confirmed, 2,268 probable); 193 deaths (+1); 51.1% of county population vaccinated

26 new cases; 9,911 total cases (7,643 confirmed, 2,268 probable); 193 deaths (+1); 51.1% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 479 new cases; 138,503 total cases (115,358 confirmed; 23,145 probable); 1,596 deaths (+6); 61.6% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 11.5% last 7 days (11.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 74.8 (70.1 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 9.2% last 7 days (12.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 75.7 (106.8 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County : Percent Positivity - 19% last 7 days (13.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 65.1 (49.3 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County : Percent Positivity - 14.5% last 7 days (12.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 68.6 (63.2 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 13.3% last 7 days (13.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 163.2 (138.7 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 10.3% last 7 days (7.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 85.3 (71.2 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 8.9% last 7 days (12.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 34.6 (36.7 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 9.9% last 7 days (9.3% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (9.3% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 85.5 (73.7 previous 7 days)