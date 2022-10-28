DOH Weekly Update: COVID-19 hospitalization rate rises for Cumberland County

Cumberland County's COVID-19 14-day hospitalization rate increased this week in data released from the state Department of Health Wednesday as the county saw its highest single-day total for hospitalizations since early March.

The county's 14-day rate for hospitalizations sat at 14.2 Wednesday according to the state Department of Health, up from 11.3 on Oct. 19. It sat at 12.9 on Oct. 12 and 19.2 on Oct. 5. The data listed 27 patients in the county hospitalized with COVID-19 for Tuesday, the highest single-day total since March 9.

The county has seen 11 double-digit hospitalization days out of the past 13 days.

Hospitalization rates tend to track higher after increases in case rates. The county's seven-day case rate showed a slight drop this week, sitting at 25.6 Wednesday, down from 27 on Oct. 18. It sat at 26.7 on Oct. 12, 28 on Oct. 5, 35.7 on Sept. 28, 36.6 on Sept. 21 and 46.7 on Sept. 14.

Cumberland County remained in the low level of community spread according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data as of Oct. 27.

The CDC updates its community levels data every Thursday afternoon. It uses new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population (7-day total), new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (7-day average) to determine its community spread levels of high, medium and low.

Thursday's update shows four counties in the state in the high level for COVID community levels as of Oct. 27, up three from the previous week. The state has 32 counties in the medium level, three more than the previous week.

County data

The Health Department reported 179 cases and one death for Cumberland County in the past seven days, 20 fewer cases than the previous week. The county's seven-day average for case counts decreased to 25.6, down from 27 on Oct. 19.

The southcentral region totaled 13 deaths in the past week, six fewer than the previous week.

There were 19 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's latest update, 10 more than last week.

There were three adults in intensive care and two on ventilators Wednesday. Nine adult ICU beds remain open of the 40 currently staffed across the county, and seven of 102 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County's hospitalizations dropped by one to 14 patients Wednesday, with five of its 31 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are five adults in the ICU and two on ventilators.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations dropped by eight to 40 patients Wednesday, with 18 of its 168 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are seven adults in the ICU and three on a ventilator.

Vaccine update (Oct. 27)

In data updated Wednesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 74% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 77.9% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 81.3% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 46.7% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Oct. 26)

Cumberland County showed decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 13.5% for the week of Oct. 19-25, down from 16% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 48.5. It was 56.8 the previous week, 51.7 two weeks ago, 56 three weeks ago.

Franklin County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 139.3, with Bradford topping the state at 218.8. Franklin County has the highest percent positivity rate in the Midstate at 14.6%, with Warren County topping the state at 22.8%.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Oct. 26 - weekly totals):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 145 new cases; 29,282 total cases (24,577 confirmed, 4,705 probable); 397 deaths (+1); 57.7% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 35 new cases; 12,311 total cases (8,233 confirmed, 4,078 probable); 283 deaths; 40.1% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 140 new cases; 33,628 total cases (26,782 confirmed, 6,846 probable); 656 deaths (+3); 54.9% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 187 new cases; 59,274 total cases (44,810 confirmed, 14,464 probable); 937 deaths (+1); 74% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 135 new cases; 68,130 total cases (56,238 confirmed, 11,892 probable); 1,018 deaths; 66.6% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 241 new cases; 47,526 total cases (39,866 confirmed, 7,660 probable); 748 deaths (+1); 51.6% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 10 new cases; 4,776 total cases (2,542 confirmed, 2,234 probable); 69 deaths; 37.2% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 46 new cases; 13,131 total cases (10,964 confirmed, 2,167 probable); 266 deaths (+1); 53% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 18 new cases; 5,482 total cases (5,031 confirmed, 451 probable); 187 deaths; 42% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 142 new cases; 42,174 total cases (36,296 confirmed, 5,878 probable); 541 deaths (+2); 58.7% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 42 new cases; 14,234 total cases (13,437 confirmed, 797 probable); 291 deaths; 51.6% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 28 new cases; 9,885 total cases (7,626 confirmed, 2,259 probable); 192 deaths; 51% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 441 new cases; 138,024 total cases (114,960 confirmed; 22,064 probable); 1,590 deaths (+4); 61.4% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 11.2% last 7 days (11.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 68.1 (70.9 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 12% last 7 days (8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 101.9 (76.7 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County : Percent Positivity - 13.5% last 7 days (16% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 48.5 (56.8 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County : Percent Positivity - 12.5% last 7 days (11.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 62.2 (45.6 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 14% last 7 days (10.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 139.3 (101.9 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 8.1% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 71.9 (65.6 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 13% last 7 days (15.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 36.7 (34.6 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 9.4% last 7 days (10.3% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (10.3% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 72.4 (82.4 previous 7 days)