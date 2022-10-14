DOH Weekly Update: COVID-19 hospitalization rate drops for Cumberland County

Cumberland County's COVID-19 14-day hospitalization rate dropped for the second straight week in data released from the state Department of Health Wednesday.

The county's 14-day rate for hospitalizations sat at 12.9 Wednesday (the lowest rate since Aug. 6) according to the state Department of Health, down from 19.2 on Oct. 5, and 20.5 on Sept. 30.

Hospitalization rates tend to track higher after increases in case rates. The county's seven-day case rate continues to trend down from rates in the 50s in August. It sat at 25.1 Wednesday, down from 27.6 on Oct. 5, 35.7 on Sept. 28, 36.6 on Sept. 21, and 46.7 on Sept. 14.

Cumberland County remained in the low level of community spread according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data as of Oct. 13.

The CDC updates its community levels data every Thursday afternoon. It uses new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population (7-day total), new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (7-day average) to determine its community spread levels of high, medium and low.

Thursday's update shows three counties in the state in the high level for COVID community levels as of Oct. 13, down four from the previous week. No counties are in the high category for the southcentral region. The state has 36 counties in the medium level, eight more than the previous week.

County data

The Health Department reported 176 cases and no deaths for Cumberland County in the past seven days, 17 fewer cases than the previous week. The county's seven-day average for case counts decreased to 25.1, down from 27.6 on Oct. 5.

The southcentral region totaled 19 deaths in the past week, three more than the previous week. York County had seven deaths.

There were nine patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update, four fewer than last week.

There were no adults in intensive care and no one a ventilator Wednesday. Eleven adult ICU beds remain open of the 69 currently staffed across the county, and 12 of 102 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County's hospitalizations decreased by five to 15 patients Wednesday, with two of its 27 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are no adults in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations increased by four to 38 patients Wednesday, with 16 of its 167 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are five adults in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Vaccine update (Oct. 13)

In data updated Wednesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 73.5% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 77.4% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 80.8% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 46.3% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Oct. 12)

Cumberland County showed a decrease in its COVID-19 percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 15.6% for the week of Oct. 5-11, down from 18.3% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 50.1, down from 56.0 the previous week, 65.5 two weeks ago, 85.6 three weeks ago.

Franklin County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 130.3, with Bradford topping the state at 187.3. Cumberland County has the highest percent positivity rate in the Midstate at 17.9%, with Warren County topping the state at 36.1%.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Oct. 12 - weekly totals):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 101 new cases; 29,031 total cases (24,381 confirmed, 4,650 probable); 395 deaths; 57.5% of county population vaccinated

101 new cases; 29,031 total cases (24,381 confirmed, 4,650 probable); 395 deaths; 57.5% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 40 new cases; 12,241 total cases (8,185 confirmed, 4,056 probable); 283 deaths; 40% of county population vaccinated

40 new cases; 12,241 total cases (8,185 confirmed, 4,056 probable); 283 deaths; 40% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 126 new cases; 33,375 total cases (26,608 confirmed, 6,767 probable); 651 deaths (+2); 54.7% of county population vaccinated

126 new cases; 33,375 total cases (26,608 confirmed, 6,767 probable); 651 deaths (+2); 54.7% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 180 new cases; 58,897 total cases (44,535 confirmed, 14,362 probable); 932 deaths; 73.5% of county population vaccinated

180 new cases; 58,897 total cases (44,535 confirmed, 14,362 probable); 932 deaths; 73.5% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 209 new cases; 67,701 total cases (55,920 confirmed, 11,781 probable); 1,015 deaths (+4); 66.3% of county population vaccinated

209 new cases; 67,701 total cases (55,920 confirmed, 11,781 probable); 1,015 deaths (+4); 66.3% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 231 new cases; 47,099 total cases (39,492 confirmed, 7,607 probable); 745 deaths (+1); 51.4% of county population vaccinated

231 new cases; 47,099 total cases (39,492 confirmed, 7,607 probable); 745 deaths (+1); 51.4% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 23 new cases; 4,740 total cases (2,525 confirmed, 2,215 probable); 69 deaths; 37.1% of county population vaccinated

23 new cases; 4,740 total cases (2,525 confirmed, 2,215 probable); 69 deaths; 37.1% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 47 new cases; 13,063 total cases (10,906 confirmed, 2,157 probable); 264 deaths (+1); 52.8% of county population vaccinated

47 new cases; 13,063 total cases (10,906 confirmed, 2,157 probable); 264 deaths (+1); 52.8% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 19 new cases; 5,441 total cases (4,999 confirmed, 442 probable); 187 deaths (+2); 41.9% of county population vaccinated

19 new cases; 5,441 total cases (4,999 confirmed, 442 probable); 187 deaths (+2); 41.9% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 135 new cases; 41,912 total cases (36,093 confirmed, 5,819 probable); 539 deaths (+2); 58.5% of county population vaccinated

135 new cases; 41,912 total cases (36,093 confirmed, 5,819 probable); 539 deaths (+2); 58.5% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 61 new cases; 14,105 total cases (13,331 confirmed, 774 probable); 289 deaths; 51.5% of county population vaccinated

61 new cases; 14,105 total cases (13,331 confirmed, 774 probable); 289 deaths; 51.5% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 30 new cases; 9,825 total cases (7,588 confirmed, 2,237 probable); 192 deaths; 50.8% of county population vaccinated

30 new cases; 9,825 total cases (7,588 confirmed, 2,237 probable); 192 deaths; 50.8% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 467 new cases; 137,108 total cases (114,240 confirmed; 22,868 probable); 1,582 deaths (+7); 61.2% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (12.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 73.2 (78.1 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 9.6% last 7 days (9.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 79.6 (78.6 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County : Percent Positivity - 15.6% last 7 days (18.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 50.1 (56.0 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County : Percent Positivity - 13.1% last 7 days (14.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 56.4 (60.4 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (13.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 119.3 (132.2 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 8.2% last 7 days (12.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 64.9 (96.6 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 24.7% last 7 days (15.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 45.4 (47.5 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 9.6% last 7 days (11.5% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 76.4 (87.3 previous 7 days)