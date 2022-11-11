DOH Weekly Update: COVID-19 hospitalization rate bumps up again for Cumberland County this week

Cumberland County's COVID-19 14-day hospitalization rate increased again this week in data released from the state Department of Health Wednesday as the county again saw its highest single-day total for hospitalizations since early March.

The county's 14-day rate for hospitalizations sat at 23.7 Wednesday (the highest rate since March 19) according to the state Department of Health, up from 20.5 on Nov. 2, 14.2 on Oct. 26, and 11.3 on Oct. 19.

The county had five out of seven straight days with 24 or more hospitalizations due to COVID-19 this week, so that 14-day rate should continue to climb next week.

Hospitalization rates tend to track higher after increases in case rates. The county's seven-day case rate decreased this week, sitting at 33.7 Wednesday, down from 34.1 on Nov. 1. It sat at 25.6 on Oct. 26, 27 on Oct. 18, 26.7 on Oct. 12, 28 on Oct. 5, and 35.7 on Sept. 28.

Cumberland County remained in the low level of community spread according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data as of Nov. 9.

The CDC updates its community levels data every Thursday afternoon. It uses new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population (7-day total), new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (7-day average) to determine its community spread levels of high, medium and low.

Thursday's update shows four counties in the state in the high level for COVID community levels as of Nov. 9, down one from the previous week. The state has 33 counties in the medium level, two more than the previous week.

County data

The Health Department reported 246 cases and two deaths for Cumberland County in the past seven days, 10 more cases than the previous week. The county's seven-day average for case counts stayed at 33.7.

The southcentral region totaled 17 deaths in the past week, six less than the previous week, with four deaths in Mifflin County and three deaths each in York and Franklin counties.

There were 27 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's latest update, five more than last week.

There was one adult in intensive care and none on ventilators Wednesday. Thirteen adult ICU beds remain open of the 71 currently staffed across the county, and 50 of 102 ventilators in the county are in use, up 38 from last week.

Franklin County's hospitalizations decreased by five to 22 patients Wednesday, with three of its 29 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are five adults in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations increased by one to 44 patients Wednesday, with 27 of its 168 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are four adults in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Vaccine update (Nov. 9)

In data updated Thursday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 74.4% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 78.3% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 83.3% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 47.2% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Nov. 8)

Cumberland County showed decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 14.6% for the week of Nov. 2-Nov. 8, down from 19.1% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 54.5. It was 66.7 the previous week, 49.3 two weeks ago, 56.8 three weeks ago.

Franklin County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 130.3, with Bradford topping the state at 160.8. Cumberland County has the highest percent positivity rate in the Midstate at 14.6%, with Warren County topping the state at 28.6%.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Nov. 9 - weekly totals):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 130 new cases; 29,523 total cases (24,771 confirmed, 4,752 probable); 400 deaths (+1); 58% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 10.4% last 7 days (11.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 70.5 (76.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 9.6% last 7 days (9.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 102.9 (76.7 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County : Percent Positivity - 14.6% last 7 days (19.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 54.5 (66.7 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County : Percent Positivity - 14.1% last 7 days (14.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 65 (70.4 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 11.4% last 7 days (13.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 130.3 (165.1 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 11.6% last 7 days (10.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 112.1 (88.9 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 13% last 7 days (8.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 28.1 (34.6 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days (9.8% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 84 (86.6 previous 7 days)