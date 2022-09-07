DOH Weekly Update: COVID-19 case rates steady, hospitalization rate drops for Cumberland County

Cumberland County COVID-19 case rates stayed steady and its hospitalization rates dropped for the week in the latest data updates Wednesday.

The county's 14-day rate for hospitalizations sat at 15.4 Wednesday according to the state Department of Health, down from 16.5 on Aug. 31. It sat at 14.2 on Aug. 24 and 12.4 on Aug. 17. The county saw seven straight days without a COVID patient on a ventilator or in the ICU this week as well.

The county had seven-day case rate averages in the 50s at the end of July through the beginning of August, when it started to decline. Last week, the case rate increased slightly to 40.4 from 39.9 the previous week.

The county remains in the low level for community spread according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The CDC updates its community levels data every Thursday afternoon. It uses new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population (7-day total), new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (7-day average) to determine its community spread levels of high, medium and low.

Last Thursday's update shows 11 counties in the state in the high level for COVID community levels as of Aug. 31. Fulton, Mifflin and Juniata counties are in the high category for the southcentral region, with Franklin and Huntingdon counties dropping to the medium level. The state has 36 counties in the medium level, four fewer than the previous week.

Cumberland County, also in the southcentral region, moved out the medium level of spread category on Aug. 4 and remains in the low level.

County data

The Health Department reported 284 cases and one death for Cumberland County in the past seven days, four more cases than the previous week. The county's seven-day average for case counts increased to 40.4, up from 39.9 on Aug. 31 and 39.6 on Aug. 24. It sat at 45.1 on Aug. 17 and 55.9 on Aug. 10.

The southcentral region totaled 19 deaths in the past week (six in York County and three in Dauphin County).

There were 16 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update, a decrease of one since Aug. 31.

There were no adults in intensive care and no one a ventilator Wednesday. Nineteen adult ICU beds remain open of the 66 currently staffed across the county, and 17 of 72 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County's hospitalizations decreased by 21 to nine patients Wednesday, with 11 of its 25 currently staffed ICU beds available. There is one adult in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations increased by five this week to 40 patients Wednesday, with 34 of its 166 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are nine adults in the ICU and two on ventilators.

Vaccine update (Sept. 7)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 72.5% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 76.5% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 79.9% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 45.5% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Sept. 7)

Cumberland County saw a decrease in its COVID-19 percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 22% for the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 6, down from 22.3% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 71.4, down from 74.6 the previous week, 75.8 two weeks ago, 95.1 three weeks ago.

Franklin County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate and state at 214.8 (up from 116.1 the week before). Cumberland County has the highest percent positivity rate in the state at 22%, with Warren County topping the state at 48.6%.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Sept. 7 - weekly totals):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 177 new cases; 28,325 total cases (23,789 confirmed, 4,536 probable); 390 deaths (+2); 57% of county population vaccinated

177 new cases; 28,325 total cases (23,789 confirmed, 4,536 probable); 390 deaths (+2); 57% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 68 new cases; 12,009 total cases (8,039 confirmed, 3,970 probable); 282 deaths; 39.7% of county population vaccinated

68 new cases; 12,009 total cases (8,039 confirmed, 3,970 probable); 282 deaths; 39.7% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 187 new cases; 32,660 total cases (21,118 confirmed, 6,542 probable); 644 deaths (+1); 54.3% of county population vaccinated

187 new cases; 32,660 total cases (21,118 confirmed, 6,542 probable); 644 deaths (+1); 54.3% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 281 new cases; 57,669 total cases (43,619 confirmed, 14,050 probable); 923 deaths (+3); 72.5% of county population vaccinated

281 new cases; 57,669 total cases (43,619 confirmed, 14,050 probable); 923 deaths (+3); 72.5% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 281 new cases; 66,491 total cases (54,981 confirmed, 11,510 probable); 1,007 deaths (+3); 65.6% of county population vaccinated

281 new cases; 66,491 total cases (54,981 confirmed, 11,510 probable); 1,007 deaths (+3); 65.6% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 364 new cases; 45,852 total cases (38,405 confirmed, 7,447 probable); 731 deaths (+2); 51% of county population vaccinated

364 new cases; 45,852 total cases (38,405 confirmed, 7,447 probable); 731 deaths (+2); 51% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 31 new cases; 4,606 total cases (2,453 confirmed, 2,153 probable); 66 deaths; 36.9% of county population vaccinated

31 new cases; 4,606 total cases (2,453 confirmed, 2,153 probable); 66 deaths; 36.9% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 105 new cases; 12,710 total cases (10,599 confirmed, 2,111 probable); 260 deaths; 52.4% of county population vaccinated

105 new cases; 12,710 total cases (10,599 confirmed, 2,111 probable); 260 deaths; 52.4% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 30 new cases; 5,272 total cases (4,840 confirmed, 432 probable); 183 deaths; 41.7% of county population vaccinated

30 new cases; 5,272 total cases (4,840 confirmed, 432 probable); 183 deaths; 41.7% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 188 new cases; 41,047 total cases (35,404 confirmed, 5,643 probable); 534 deaths (+1); 57.9% of county population vaccinated

188 new cases; 41,047 total cases (35,404 confirmed, 5,643 probable); 534 deaths (+1); 57.9% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 96 new cases; 13,628 total cases (12,942 confirmed, 686 probable); 286 deaths (+1); 51.1% of county population vaccinated

96 new cases; 13,628 total cases (12,942 confirmed, 686 probable); 286 deaths (+1); 51.1% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 33 new cases; 9,644 total cases (7,471 confirmed, 2,173 probable); 191 deaths; 50.4% of county population vaccinated

33 new cases; 9,644 total cases (7,471 confirmed, 2,173 probable); 191 deaths; 50.4% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 823 new cases; 134,029 total cases (111,713 confirmed; 22,316 probable); 1,563 deaths (+6); 60.7% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 16.3% last 7 days (16.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 97.9 (109.9 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 17.6% last 7 days (16.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 136.9 (155.3 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County : Percent Positivity - 22% last 7 days (22.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 71.4 (74.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County : Percent Positivity - 17.1% last 7 days (19.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 74.0 (87.7 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 20.9% last 7 days (15.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 214.8 (116.1 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 15.7% last 7 days (14.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 109.3 (113.5 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 18.5% last 7 days (25.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 47.5 (58.4 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 18.4% last 7 days (20.1% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (20.1% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 144.5 (163.9 previous 7 days)