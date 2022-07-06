DOH Weekly Update: COVID-19 case rates, percent positivity increase for Cumberland County

Cumberland County's positivity rate and case rate increased in the state Department of Health's weekly update of COVID-19 data Wednesday.

The county's percent positivity increased to 20.8% for the week of June 29-July 5, up from 17.0% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 92.0, up from 82.1 the previous week. It was 87.6 two weeks ago and 97.5 from three weeks ago.

The county's seven-day average for case counts also increased slightly in the latest weekly update. The county reported no deaths in the seven-day period, though the southcentral region did reports six deaths.

The Health Department switched from daily data updates to weekly updates in May. The Sentinel will follow suit with weekly COVID-19 reports on Wednesdays or Thursdays.

Department officials said Pennsylvania joins more than 40 other states that have already shifted to less than daily data posting.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows one county in the state in the high level for COVID community levels as of July 6 (Montour County), after no reported counties the previous week. The state has 16 counties in the medium level (one more than the previous week). Cumberland County remains in the low level of spread category.

CDC updates its community data every Thursday afternoon.

County data

The Health Department reported 47 cases for Cumberland County Wednesday and 288 cases in the past seven days, seven more cases than the previous week. The seven-day average for cases in the county sits at 41.1, up from 40.1 on June 27.

There were 23 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update, an increase of four since June 28. The DOH did not update its weekly hospital data.

There was one adult in intensive care and none on a ventilator. Twenty-five adult ICU beds remain open of the 122 currently staffed across the county, and 21 of 93 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County's hospitalizations dropped two to 24 total patients Wednesday, with two of its 32 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations dropped by two this week to 36 patients Wednesday, with 46 of its 202 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are six adults in the ICU and three on a ventilator.

Vaccine update (July 6)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 71.4% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 75.5% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 78.9% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 44.5% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine, up .8% from the previous week.

Early Warning Dashboard update (July 6)

Cumberland County saw an increase in its COVID-19 percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

The county's percent positivity increased to 20.8% for the week of June 29-July 5, up from 17.0% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 92.0, down from 82.1 the previous week. It was 87.6 two weeks ago and 97.5 from three weeks ago.

Juniata County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 165.6, also highest in the state. Cumberland County has the highest percent positivity rate in the Midstate and state at 20.8%.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated July 6 - weekly totals):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 113 new cases; 26,547 total cases (22,299 confirmed, 4,248 probable); 381 deaths (+1); 56.4% of county population vaccinated

113 new cases; 26,547 total cases (22,299 confirmed, 4,248 probable); 381 deaths (+1); 56.4% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 28 new cases; 11,403 total cases (7,657 confirmed, 3,746 probable); 281 deaths; 39.4% of county population vaccinated

28 new cases; 11,403 total cases (7,657 confirmed, 3,746 probable); 281 deaths; 39.4% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 74 new cases; 31,017 total cases (24,839 confirmed, 6,178 probable); 636 deaths (+1); 53.2% of county population vaccinated

74 new cases; 31,017 total cases (24,839 confirmed, 6,178 probable); 636 deaths (+1); 53.2% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 201 new cases; 54,598 total cases (41,461 confirmed, 13,137 probable); 909 deaths; 71.4% of county population vaccinated

201 new cases; 54,598 total cases (41,461 confirmed, 13,137 probable); 909 deaths; 71.4% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 269 new cases; 62,745 total cases (52,104 confirmed, 10,641 probable); 982 deaths; 64.7% of county population vaccinated

269 new cases; 62,745 total cases (52,104 confirmed, 10,641 probable); 982 deaths; 64.7% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 274 new cases; 42,735 total cases (35,640 confirmed, 7,095 probable); 708 deaths (+2); 50.3% of county population vaccinated

274 new cases; 42,735 total cases (35,640 confirmed, 7,095 probable); 708 deaths (+2); 50.3% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 12 new cases; 4,286 total cases (2,321 confirmed, 1,965 probable); 66 deaths; 36.5% of county population vaccinated

12 new cases; 4,286 total cases (2,321 confirmed, 1,965 probable); 66 deaths; 36.5% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 34 new cases; 12,030 total cases (10,022 confirmed, 2,008 probable); 255 deaths (+1); 51.9% of county population vaccinated

34 new cases; 12,030 total cases (10,022 confirmed, 2,008 probable); 255 deaths (+1); 51.9% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 26 new cases; 4,958 total cases (4,577 confirmed, 381 probable); 180 deaths; 41.3% of county population vaccinated

26 new cases; 4,958 total cases (4,577 confirmed, 381 probable); 180 deaths; 41.3% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 138 new cases; 38,692 total cases (33,431 confirmed, 5,261 probable); 525 deaths (+1); 57.1% of county population vaccinated

138 new cases; 38,692 total cases (33,431 confirmed, 5,261 probable); 525 deaths (+1); 57.1% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 48 new cases; 12,790 total cases (12,155 confirmed, 635 probable); 281 deaths (+1); 50.6% of county population vaccinated

48 new cases; 12,790 total cases (12,155 confirmed, 635 probable); 281 deaths (+1); 50.6% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 35 new cases; 9,200 total cases (7,202 confirmed, 1,998 probable); 189 deaths; 49.9% of county population vaccinated

35 new cases; 9,200 total cases (7,202 confirmed, 1,998 probable); 189 deaths; 49.9% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 475 new cases; 126,037 total cases (105,116 confirmed; 20,921 probable); 1,522 deaths; 60.1% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 14.0% last 7 days (12.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 92.0 (96.2 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 13.3% last 7 days (14.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 98.0 (124.3 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County : Percent Positivity - 20.8% last 7 days (17.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 92.0 (82.1 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County : Percent Positivity - 18.2% last 7 days (17.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 97.0 (94.1 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 15.9% last 7 days (16.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 136.1 (161.3 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 15.5% last 7 days (12.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 102.3 (94.5 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 20.5% last 7 days (19.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 58.4 (62.7 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 15.7% last 7 days (13.7% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (13.7% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 103.6 (97.1 previous 7 days)