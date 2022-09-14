DOH Weekly Update: COVID-19 case rates increase, hospitalization rates drop for Cumberland County

Cumberland County COVID-19 case rates showed increases and its hospitalization rates dropped for the week in the latest data updates Wednesday.

The county's 14-day rate for hospitalizations sat at 13.5 Wednesday according to the state Department of Health, down from 15.4 on Sept. 7 and 16.5 on Aug. 31. The county featured six straight days with at least one COVID patient in the ICU this week. It also had one COVID related death, giving it three for Septemeber.

The county had seven-day case rate averages in the 50s at the end of July through the beginning of August, when it started to decline. The seven-day case rate sat at 44 Wednesday, the second straight week for an increase after 42 on Sept. 5 and 39 on Aug. 29.

Cumberland County moved into the medium level of community spread according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data as of Sept. 8, the first time the county has been out of the low level since the end of July.

The CDC updates its community levels data every Thursday afternoon. It uses new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population (7-day total), new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (7-day average) to determine its community spread levels of high, medium and low.

Last Thursday's update shows 8 counties in the state in the high level for COVID community levels as of Sept. 8, down three from the previous week. Huntingdon and Mifflin counties are in the high category for the southcentral region, with Cumberland, Juniata, Franklin, Fulton, Bedford and Blair counties in the medium level (four more counties than the previous week. The state has 38 counties in the medium level, two more than the previous week.

County data

The Health Department reported 308 cases and one death for Cumberland County in the past seven days, 24 more cases than the previous week. The county's seven-day average for case counts increased to 44, up from 42 on Sept. 7.

The southcentral region totaled 20 deaths in the past week (seven in Franklin County).

There were 16 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update, the same total as last wek.

There is one adult in intensive care and no one a ventilator Wednesday. Sixteen adult ICU beds remain open of the 68 currently staffed across the county, and 17 of 72 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County's hospitalizations increased by seven to 16 patients Wednesday, with 18 of its 34 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations decreased by three this week to 37 patients Wednesday, with 22 of its 166 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are six adults in the ICU and four on ventilators.

Vaccine update (Sept. 14)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 72.6% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 76.5% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 79.9% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 45.5% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Sept. 14)

Cumberland County showed increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

The county's percent positivity increased to 23% for the week of Sept. 7-13, up from 22.3% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 88.8, up from 78.1 the previous week, 74.6 two weeks ago, 75.8 three weeks ago.

Mifflin County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate and state at 192.2, with Bradford topping the state at 240.4. Cumberland County has the highest percent positivity rate in the Midstate at 23%, with Warren County topping the state at 35.8%.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Sept. 14 - weekly totals):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 185 new cases; 28,510 total cases (23,937 confirmed, 4,573 probable); 392 deaths (+2); 57.1% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 15.7% last 7 days (16.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 97.4 (101.9 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (17.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 141.7 (139.8 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County : Percent Positivity - 23% last 7 days (22.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 88.8 (78.1 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County : Percent Positivity - 17.5% last 7 days (18% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 85.5 (71.5 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 15.4% last 7 days (20.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 152.9 (204.5 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 14.8% last 7 days (13.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 112.1 (92.4 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 14.7% last 7 days (17.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 47.5 (49.7 previous 7 days)

Percent Positivity - 16% last 7 days (18.5% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 140.1 (152.1 previous 7 days)