DOH Weekly Update: COVID-19 case rate drops, no new deaths for Cumberland County

Cumberland County showed snapped a string of decreasing percent positivity rates in the state Department of Health's weekly update of COVID-19 data Wednesday.

The county's percent positivity increased to 18.2% for the week of June 15-21, up from 17.1% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 81.3, down from 97.5 the previous week, 103.4 two weeks ago and 119.6 from three weeks ago.

The county's seven-day average for case counts also decreased in the latest weekly update. The county reported no deaths in the seven-day period and now has 14 deaths in the past four weeks.

The Health Department switched from daily data updates to weekly updates in May, using Wednesdays as its data release day. The Sentinel will follow suit with weekly COVID-19 reports on Wednesdays.

Department officials said Pennsylvania joins more than 40 other states that have already shifted to less than daily data posting.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 20 counties in the state in the medium or high level for COVID case counts as of June 22 (down from 27 counties on June 16, 40 counties on June 2 and 52 counties on May 26). Cumberland County remains in the low level of spread category.

CDC updates its community data every Thursday afternoon. Pennsylvania now has four counties in the state in the high category — including Huntingdon, Mifflin and Juniata counties in the southcentral region. The state has 16 counties in the medium category.

County data

The Health Department reported 41 cases for Cumberland County Wednesday and 285 cases in the past seven days, 119 fewer cases than the previous week. The seven-day average for cases in the county sits at 40.7, down from 49.7 on June 15. That's the county's lowest seven-day average since May 6.

There were 20 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update, a decrease of three since June 15. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 17.9 as of Wednesday, a decrease of 0.4 since June 15. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022.

There was one adult in intensive care and none on a ventilator. Twenty-four adult ICU beds remain open of the 114 currently staffed across the county, and 19 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County's hospitalizations increased by two for the week at 13 total patients Wednesday, with six of its 28 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are no adults in the ICU and none on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations decreased by one this week to 41 patients Wednesday, with 43 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are three adults in the ICU and none on a ventilator.

Vaccine update (June 22)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 71.3% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 75.3% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 78.8% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 43.5% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (June 22)

Franklin County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 120.6, fourth highest in the state. Cumberland County has the highest percent positivity rate in the Midstate at 18.2%.

Across the the state, Montour County still tops the incidence rate chart at 142.6, while Cameron County has the highest percent positivity at 23.5%.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated June 22 - weekly totals):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 115 new cases; 26,250 total cases (22,067 confirmed, 4,183 probable); 379 deaths (+1); 56.4% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 35 new cases; 11,333 total cases (7,612 confirmed, 3,721 probable); 280 deaths (+2); 39.3% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 70 new cases; 30,808 total cases (24,660 confirmed, 6,148 probable); 633 deaths (+1); 53.1% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 226 new cases; 54,026 total cases (41,012 confirmed, 13,014 probable); 906 deaths; 71.3% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 260 new cases; 62,073 total cases (51,559 confirmed, 10,514 probable); 980 deaths (+5); 64.6% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 188 new cases; 42,222 total cases (35,171 confirmed, 7,051 probable); 705 deaths; 50.2% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 13 new cases; 4,256 total cases (2,305 confirmed, 1,951 probable); 66 deaths; 36.4% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 43 new cases; 11,946 total cases (9,947 confirmed, 1,999 probable); 253 deaths (+1); 51.8% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 16 new cases; 4,882 total cases (4,502 confirmed, 380 probable); 180 deaths (+1); 41.2% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 114 new cases; 38,331 total cases (33,139 confirmed, 5,192 probable); 523 deaths (+1); 56.9% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 39 new cases; 12,668 total cases (12,037 confirmed, 631 probable); 279 deaths; 50.4% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 35 new cases; 9,116 total cases (7,143 confirmed, 1,973 probable); 189 deaths; 49.8% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 466 new cases; 124,886 total cases (104,190 confirmed; 20,696 probable); 1,520 deaths; 60% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 11.6% last 7 days (12.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 87.7 (107.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 11.5% last 7 days (15% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 97.1 (133.0 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 18.2% last 7 days (17.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 81.3 (97.5 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 15.7% last 7 days (14.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 80.8 (93.1 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 13.8% last 7 days (12.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 120.6 (117.4 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 10% last 7 days (11.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 69.1 (97.3 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 17.1% last 7 days (17.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 51.9 (64.8 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 13.4% last 7 days (11.9% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (11.9% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 98.0 (93.5 previous 7 days)

