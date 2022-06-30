DOH Weekly Update: COVID-19 case rate drops for Cumberland County with 3 deaths reported in past week

Cumberland County's positivity rate increased and it's case rate decreased in the state Department of Health's weekly update of COVID-19 data Thursday.

The county's percent positivity increased to 18.8% for the week of June 23-29, up from 17.7% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 80.5, down from 87.6 the previous week, 97.5 two weeks ago and 103.4 from three weeks ago.

The county's seven-day average for case counts also decreased in the latest weekly update. The county reported three deaths in the seven-day period.

The Health Department switched from daily data updates to weekly updates in May. The Sentinel will follow suit with weekly COVID-19 reports on Wednesdays or Thursdays.

Department officials said Pennsylvania joins more than 40 other states that have already shifted to less than daily data posting.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows no counties in the state in the high level for COVID communinty levels as of June 29, down from four counties the previous week. The state has 17 counties in the medium level (the same as June 22). Cumberland County remains in the low level of spread category.

CDC updates its community data every Thursday afternoon.

County data

The Health Department reported 44 cases for Cumberland County Thursday and 281 cases in the past seven days, four fewer cases than the previous week. The seven-day average for cases in the county sits at 40.1, down from 41.7 on June 22. That's the county's lowest seven-day average since May 6.

There were 19 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Thursday's update, a decrease of one since June 22. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 18.1 as of Thursday, an increase of 0.2 since June 22. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022.

There was one adult in intensive care and none on a ventilator. Twenty-five adult ICU beds remain open of the 122 currently staffed across the county, and 21 of 93 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County's hospitalizations doubled for the week at 26 total patients Thursday, with four of its 33 currently staffed ICU beds available. There is one adult in the ICU and none on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations decreased by 19 this week to 38 patients Thursday, with 40 of its 202 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are four adults in the ICU and two on a ventilator.

Vaccine update (June 29)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 71.4% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 75.4% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 78.9% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 43.7% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (June 29)

Cumberland County saw an increase in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

Franklin County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 162.6, third highest in the state. Perry County has the highest percent positivity rate in the Midstate and state at 19.0%. Cumberland County has the second highest positivity rate in the Midstate and state at 18.8%.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated June 30 - weekly totals):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 184 new cases; 26,434 total cases (22,213 confirmed, 4,221 probable); 380 deaths (+1); 56.4% of county population vaccinated

184 new cases; 26,434 total cases (22,213 confirmed, 4,221 probable); 380 deaths (+1); 56.4% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 42 new cases; 11,375 total cases (7,639 confirmed, 3,736 probable); 281 deaths (+1); 39.3% of county population vaccinated

42 new cases; 11,375 total cases (7,639 confirmed, 3,736 probable); 281 deaths (+1); 39.3% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 135 new cases; 30,943 total cases (24,767 confirmed, 6,176 probable); 635 deaths (+2); 53.1% of county population vaccinated

135 new cases; 30,943 total cases (24,767 confirmed, 6,176 probable); 635 deaths (+2); 53.1% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 331 new cases; 54,357 total cases (41,259 confirmed, 13,098 probable); 909 deaths (+3); 71.3% of county population vaccinated

331 new cases; 54,357 total cases (41,259 confirmed, 13,098 probable); 909 deaths (+3); 71.3% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 403 new cases; 62,476 total cases (51,878 confirmed, 10,598 probable); 982 deaths (+2); 64.6% of county population vaccinated

403 new cases; 62,476 total cases (51,878 confirmed, 10,598 probable); 982 deaths (+2); 64.6% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 239 new cases; 42,461 total cases (35,461 confirmed, 7,087 probable); 706 deaths (+1); 50.2% of county population vaccinated

239 new cases; 42,461 total cases (35,461 confirmed, 7,087 probable); 706 deaths (+1); 50.2% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 18 new cases; 4,274 total cases (2,315 confirmed, 1,959 probable); 66 deaths; 36.4% of county population vaccinated

18 new cases; 4,274 total cases (2,315 confirmed, 1,959 probable); 66 deaths; 36.4% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 50 new cases; 11,996 total cases (9,987 confirmed, 2,009 probable); 254 deaths (+1); 51.8% of county population vaccinated

50 new cases; 11,996 total cases (9,987 confirmed, 2,009 probable); 254 deaths (+1); 51.8% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 50 new cases; 4,932 total cases (4,550 confirmed, 382 probable); 180 deaths; 41.2% of county population vaccinated

50 new cases; 4,932 total cases (4,550 confirmed, 382 probable); 180 deaths; 41.2% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 223 new cases; 38,554 total cases (33,300 confirmed, 5,254 probable); 524 deaths (+1); 56.9% of county population vaccinated

223 new cases; 38,554 total cases (33,300 confirmed, 5,254 probable); 524 deaths (+1); 56.9% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 74 new cases; 12,742 total cases (12,108 confirmed, 634 probable); 280 deaths (+1); 50.4% of county population vaccinated

74 new cases; 12,742 total cases (12,108 confirmed, 634 probable); 280 deaths (+1); 50.4% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 49 new cases; 9,165 total cases (7,176 confirmed, 1,989 probable); 189 deaths; 49.8% of county population vaccinated

49 new cases; 9,165 total cases (7,176 confirmed, 1,989 probable); 189 deaths; 49.8% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 676 new cases; 125,562 total cases (104,718 confirmed; 20,844 probable); 1,522 deaths (+2); 60% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 12.8% last 7 days (11.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 94.4 (90.9 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 14.6% last 7 days (10.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 123.3 (90.3 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County : Percent Positivity - 18.8% last 7 days (17.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 80.5 (87.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County : Percent Positivity - 17.7% last 7 days (16.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 94.5 (87.7 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 17.4% last 7 days (13.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 162.6 (120.0 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 12.6% last 7 days (10.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 93.8 (74.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 19.0% last 7 days (14.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 51.9 (54.0 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 13.6% last 7 days (13.8% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (13.8% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 93.5 (101.5 previous 7 days)

