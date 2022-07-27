DOH Weekly Update: COVID-19 case and positivity rates increase for Cumberland County, hospitalization numbers drop

Cumberland County saw increases in its weekly incidence and percent positivity rates for COVID-19 in the state Department of Health's weekly update Wednesday.

The county's percent positivity increased to 23.4% for the week of July 20-July 26, up from 20.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 110.1, down from 95.5 the previous week. It was 86.8 two weeks ago and 93.1 from three weeks ago.

The county's seven-day average for case counts increased to 58.7, up from 50.7 on July 20, with no deaths reported for the week. The southcentral region totaled 18 deaths in the past week (three apiece in Franklin, Juniata and York counties).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows four counties in the state in the high level for COVID community levels as of July 21 (Mercer, Washington, Fayette and Montour counties), one more than last week. The state has 26 counties in the medium level (one more than the previous week), including Adams County. Cumberland County remains in the low level of spread category.

CDC updates its community data every Thursday afternoon.

County data

The Health Department reported 410 cases for Cumberland County in the past seven days, 50 more cases than the previous week.

The department did not update its open data for daily hospitalizations and cases this week.

There were 10 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update, a decrease of eight since July 20.

There was one adult in intensive care and one on a ventilator Wednesday. Thirty-one adult ICU beds remain open of the 77 currently staffed across the county, and 18 of 58 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County's hospitalizations increased by seven to 25 patients Wednesday, with one of its 26 currently staffed ICU beds available. There is one adult in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations increased by 13 this week to 45 patients Wednesday, with 28 of its 164 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are six adults in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Vaccine update (July 27)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 71.8% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated — the eighth highest percentage for a county in the state (Montour tops the state at 80.5%). The CDC also reported that 75.8% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 79.2% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 44.8% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine, up 0.8% from the previous week.

Early Warning Dashboard update (July 27)

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

The county's percent positivity increased to 23.4% for the week of July 20-July 26, up from 20.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 110.1, down from 95.5 the previous week. It was 86.8 two weeks ago and 93.1 from three weeks ago.

Franklin County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 208.4 (third highest in the state), with Sullivan County topping the state at 379.2. Cumberland County has the highest percent positivity rate in the Midstate at 23.4%, with Cameron County topping the state at 40%.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated July 27 - weekly totals):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 202 new cases; 27,083 total cases (22,742 confirmed, 4,341 probable); 382 deaths (+1); 56.6% of county population vaccinated

202 new cases; 27,083 total cases (22,742 confirmed, 4,341 probable); 382 deaths (+1); 56.6% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 63 new cases; 11,545 total cases (7,751 confirmed, 3,794 probable); 281 deaths; 39.5% of county population vaccinated

63 new cases; 11,545 total cases (7,751 confirmed, 3,794 probable); 281 deaths; 39.5% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 163 new cases; 31,462 total cases (25,172 confirmed, 6,290 probable); 638 deaths (+1); 53.4% of county population vaccinated

163 new cases; 31,462 total cases (25,172 confirmed, 6,290 probable); 638 deaths (+1); 53.4% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 412 new cases; 55,711 total cases (42,217 confirmed, 13,494 probable); 913 deaths; 71.8% of county population vaccinated

412 new cases; 55,711 total cases (42,217 confirmed, 13,494 probable); 913 deaths; 71.8% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 510 new cases; 64,024 total cases (53,031 confirmed, 10,993 probable); 991 deaths (+2); 65% of county population vaccinated

510 new cases; 64,024 total cases (53,031 confirmed, 10,993 probable); 991 deaths (+2); 65% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 393 new cases; 43,743 total cases (36,516 confirmed, 7,227 probable); 714 deaths (+3); 50.5% of county population vaccinated

393 new cases; 43,743 total cases (36,516 confirmed, 7,227 probable); 714 deaths (+3); 50.5% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 36 new cases; 4,381 total cases (2,364 confirmed, 2,017 probable); 66 deaths; 36.7% of county population vaccinated

36 new cases; 4,381 total cases (2,364 confirmed, 2,017 probable); 66 deaths; 36.7% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 81 new cases; 12,208 total cases (10,177 confirmed, 2,031 probable); 258 deaths (+2); 52% of county population vaccinated

81 new cases; 12,208 total cases (10,177 confirmed, 2,031 probable); 258 deaths (+2); 52% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 24 new cases; 5,067 total cases (4,681 confirmed, 386 probable); 183 deaths (+3); 41.4% of county population vaccinated

24 new cases; 5,067 total cases (4,681 confirmed, 386 probable); 183 deaths (+3); 41.4% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 285 new cases; 39,510 total cases (34,113 confirmed, 5,397 probable); 528 deaths (+1); 57.3% of county population vaccinated

285 new cases; 39,510 total cases (34,113 confirmed, 5,397 probable); 528 deaths (+1); 57.3% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 87 new cases; 13,051 total cases (12,407 confirmed, 644 probable); 283 deaths (+1); 50.7% of county population vaccinated

87 new cases; 13,051 total cases (12,407 confirmed, 644 probable); 283 deaths (+1); 50.7% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 62 new cases; 9,376 total cases (7,302 confirmed, 2,074 probable); 190 deaths (+1); 50.1% of county population vaccinated

62 new cases; 9,376 total cases (7,302 confirmed, 2,074 probable); 190 deaths (+1); 50.1% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 958 new cases; 128,644 total cases (107,235 confirmed; 21,409 probable); 1,535 deaths (+3); 60.3% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 17% last 7 days (15.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 131.0 (120.0 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 18.6% last 7 days (16.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 155.3 (139.8 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County : Percent Positivity - 23.4% last 7 days (20.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 110.1 (95.5 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County : Percent Positivity - 22.7% last 7 days (18.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 130.8 (98.8 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 19.2% last 7 days (16.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 208.4 (170.9 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 18.8% last 7 days (20.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 154.5 (174.9 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 14.0% last 7 days (21.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 62.7 (73.5 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 19.9% last 7 days (18.6% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (18.6% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 161.2 (145.2 previous 7 days)