DOH Weekly Update: COVID -19 case rates drop for Cumberland County, incidence and positivity rates increase

Cumberland County showed a decrease in weekly COVID-19 case counts while its weekly incidence and percent positivity rates showed increases in the state Department of Health's weekly update Wednesday.

The county's percent positivity increased to 20.0% for the week of July 13-July 19, up from 19.9% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 95.1, up from 86.8 the previous week. It was 93.1 two weeks ago and 82.1 three weeks ago.

The county's seven-day average for case counts decreased to 50.7, down from 56.7 on July 13, with one death reported for the week. The southcentral region totaled 17 deaths in the past week (six apiece in Dauphin and York counties).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows three counties in the state in the high level for COVID community levels as of July 14 (Juniata, Clinton and Lycoming counties), the same number as the previous week. The state has 25 counties in the medium level (three more than the previous week). Cumberland County remains in the low level of spread category.

CDC updates its community data every Thursday afternoon.

County data

The Health Department reported 48 cases for Cumberland County Wednesday and 355 cases in the past seven days, 15 more cases than the previous week. The seven-day average for cases in the county sits at 50.7, down from 56.7 on July 13.

There were 18 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update, an increase of four since July 13. The department did not update its weekly hospitalization data on Wednesday.

There were four adults in intensive care and one on a ventilator Wednesday, the first time the county has had a patient on a ventilator since May 25. Thirty-two adult ICU beds remain open of the 83 currently staffed across the county, and 20 of 58 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County's hospitalizations stayed at 18 patients Wednesday, with one of its 26 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are five adults in the ICU (an increase of three) and one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations dropped by two this week to 32 patients Wednesday, with 25 of its 161 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are four adults in the ICU and three on a ventilator.

Vaccine update (July 20)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 71.6% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 75.7% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 79.1% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 44.7% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine, up 0.8% from the previous week.

Early Warning Dashboard update (July 20)

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

Franklin County has the highest incidence rate in the state at 185.1. Perry County has the highest percent positivity rate in the Midstate at 21.8%, with Cameron County topping the state at 38.5%.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated July 20 - weekly totals):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 175 new cases; 26,881 total cases (22,570 confirmed, 4,311 probable); 381 deaths; 56.6% of county population vaccinated

175 new cases; 26,881 total cases (22,570 confirmed, 4,311 probable); 381 deaths; 56.6% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 47 new cases; 11,482 total cases (7,705 confirmed, 3,777 probable); 281 deaths; 39.5% of county population vaccinated

47 new cases; 11,482 total cases (7,705 confirmed, 3,777 probable); 281 deaths; 39.5% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 141 new cases; 31,299 total cases (25,045 confirmed, 6,254 probable); 637 deaths; 53.3% of county population vaccinated

141 new cases; 31,299 total cases (25,045 confirmed, 6,254 probable); 637 deaths; 53.3% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 360 new cases; 55,299 total cases (41,934 confirmed, 13,365 probable); 914 deaths (+1); 71.5% of county population vaccinated

360 new cases; 55,299 total cases (41,934 confirmed, 13,365 probable); 914 deaths (+1); 71.5% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 398 new cases; 63,514 total cases (52,643 confirmed, 10,871 probable); 989 deaths (+6); 64.9% of county population vaccinated

398 new cases; 63,514 total cases (52,643 confirmed, 10,871 probable); 989 deaths (+6); 64.9% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 329 new cases; 43,350 total cases (36,183 confirmed, 7,167 probable); 711 deaths (+2); 50.4% of county population vaccinated

329 new cases; 43,350 total cases (36,183 confirmed, 7,167 probable); 711 deaths (+2); 50.4% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 28 new cases; 4,345 total cases (2,346 confirmed, 1,999 probable); 66 deaths; 36.6% of county population vaccinated

28 new cases; 4,345 total cases (2,346 confirmed, 1,999 probable); 66 deaths; 36.6% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 47 new cases; 12,127 total cases (10,106 confirmed, 2,021 probable); 256 deaths (+1); 52% of county population vaccinated

47 new cases; 12,127 total cases (10,106 confirmed, 2,021 probable); 256 deaths (+1); 52% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 32 new cases; 5,043 total cases (4,658 confirmed, 385 probable); 180 deaths; 41.4% of county population vaccinated

32 new cases; 5,043 total cases (4,658 confirmed, 385 probable); 180 deaths; 41.4% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 281 new cases; 39,225 total cases (33,873 confirmed, 5,352 probable); 527 deaths (+1); 57.2% of county population vaccinated

281 new cases; 39,225 total cases (33,873 confirmed, 5,352 probable); 527 deaths (+1); 57.2% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 87 new cases; 12,964 total cases (12,324 confirmed, 640 probable); 282 deaths; 50.7% of county population vaccinated

87 new cases; 12,964 total cases (12,324 confirmed, 640 probable); 282 deaths; 50.7% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 54 new cases; 9,314 total cases (7,273 confirmed, 2,041 probable); 189 deaths; 50% of county population vaccinated

54 new cases; 9,314 total cases (7,273 confirmed, 2,041 probable); 189 deaths; 50% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 814 new cases; 127,686 total cases (106,467 confirmed; 21,219 probable); 1,532 deaths (+6); 60.2% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 15.7% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 116.7 (117.1 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 16.3% last 7 days (14.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 132.0 (123.3 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County : Percent Positivity - 20.0% last 7 days (19.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 95.1 (86.8 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County : Percent Positivity - 18.4% last 7 days (18.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 102.0 (84.4 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 18.1% last 7 days (17.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 185.1 (162.6 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 19.2% last 7 days (16.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 160.1 (141.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 21.8% last 7 days (21.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 75.6 (71.3 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 18.7% last 7 days (17.8% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 145.2 (146.1 previous 7 days)