DOH Weekly Update: 7 COVID-19 deaths for Cumberland County in the past two weeks

Cumberland County's COVID-19 14-day hospitalization rate stayed steady this week in the state Department of Health's weekly data update.

The county's 14-day rate for hospitalizations sat at 24.6 Wednesday, down from 25.1 on Nov. 23. It sat at 24.4 on Nov. 16 and 23.7 on Nov. 9.

The county has also had three or more COVID patients in the ICU for the last nine days and 10 straight days, along with five straight days of two patients on ventilators. There were seven COVID-19 deaths for the county in the past two weeks.

Cumberland County remained in the low level of community spread, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data as of Nov. 16.

The CDC updates its community levels data every Thursday afternoon. It uses new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population (7-day total), new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (7-day average) to determine its community spread levels of high, medium and low.

Thursday's update shows one county in the state, Mercer, in the high level for COVID community levels as of Dec. 1. The state has 30 counties in the medium level, including Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Mifflin and Juniata counties in the southcentral region.

County data

The Health Department reported 224 cases in the past week and eight deaths in the past two weeks for Cumberland County. The county's seven-day average for case counts sits at 32.

The southcentral region totaled 41 deaths in the past two weeks, with nine deaths in Dauphin County and eight deaths each in York County.

There were 24 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's latest update.

There were five adults in intensive care and two on a ventilator Wednesday. Sixteen adult ICU beds remain open of the 71 currently staffed across the county, and 48 of 102 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County's hospitalizations increased by one to 15 patients Wednesday, with three of its 28 currently staffed ICU beds available. There is one adult in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations increased by six to 44 patients Wednesday, with 13 of its 168 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are five adults in the ICU and two on ventilators.

Vaccine update (Dec. 1)

In data updated Thursday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 74.9% of Cumberland County's population has two doses of the vaccine. The CDC also reported that 78.8% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated with two doses, and 82.2% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 47.4% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Nov. 30)

Cumberland County showed decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 14.2% for the week of Nov. 23-Nov. 29, down from 15.9% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 46.5. It was 50 the previous week, 56 two weeks ago, 66.7 three weeks ago.

Franklin County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 109.1, with Sullivan topping the state at 119.9. Dauphin County has the highest percent positivity rate in the Midstate and state at 15.9%.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Nov. 30 - two-week totals):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 218 new cases; 29,859 total cases (25,027 confirmed, 4,832 probable); 402 deaths (+1); 58.2% of county population vaccinated

Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 50 new cases; 12,430 total cases (8,307 confirmed, 4,123 probable); 284 deaths (+1); 40.4% of county population vaccinated

Blair County (pop. 121,829): 120 new cases; 33,984 total cases (27,076 confirmed, 6,908 probable); 666 deaths (+1); 55.3% of county population vaccinated

Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 428 new cases; 60,382 total cases (45,526 confirmed, 14,856 probable); 948 deaths (+7); 74.9% of county population vaccinated

Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 474 new cases; 69,342 total cases (57,134 confirmed, 12,208 probable); 1,037 deaths (+9); 67.2% of county population vaccinated

Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 422 new cases; 48,701 total cases (40,909 confirmed, 7,792 probable); 765 deaths (+5); 52% of county population vaccinated

Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 49 new cases; 4,860 total cases (2,577 confirmed, 2,283 probable); 69 deaths; 37.4% of county population vaccinated

Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 73 new cases; 13,317 total cases (11,132 confirmed, 2,185 probable); 269 deaths (+1); 53.3% of county population vaccinated

Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 28 new cases; 5,551 total cases (5,095 confirmed, 456 probable); 189 deaths (+1); 42.3% of county population vaccinated

Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 327 new cases; 42,999 total cases (37,077 confirmed, 5,992 probable); 549 deaths (+6); 59.1% of county population vaccinated

Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 88 new cases; 14,461 total cases (13,654 confirmed, 807 probable); 299 deaths (+1); 51.9% of county population vaccinated

Perry County (pop. 46,272): 68 new cases; 10,046 total cases (7,708 confirmed, 2,338 probable); 194 deaths; 51.3% of county population vaccinated

York County (pop. 449,058): 977 new cases; 140,370 total cases (116,841 confirmed; 23,529 probable); 1,612 deaths (+8); 61.9% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 9.9% last 7 days (9.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 60.6 (59.5 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 8.7% last 7 days (8.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 74.2 (74.2 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County : Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (15.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 46.5 (50 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County : Percent Positivity - 15.9% last 7 days (12.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 63.2 (49.6 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 9.0% last 7 days (11.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 109.1 (127.0 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 12.1% last 7 days (9.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 99.8 (81.7 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 13.4% last 7 days (16.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 37.1 (34.9 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 10.2% last 7 days (8.0% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 87.9 (71.6 previous 7 days)