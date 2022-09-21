DOH Weekly Update: 5 COVID-19 deaths reported for Cumberland County last week as case rates drop

Cumberland County COVID-19 case rates showed decreases, but its hospitalization rates increased for a week that included five new deaths in the latest weekly update of data.

The county's 14-day rate for hospitalizations sat at 16.3 Wednesday according to the state Department of Health, up from 13.4 on Sept. 14, 15.4 on Sept. 7 and 16.5 on Aug. 31. The county had five COVID-related deaths this past week, giving it eight for September, its highest total for a month since 27 in March. Hospitalization rates tend to follow after increases in case rates.

The county had seven-day case rate averages in the 50s at the end of July through the beginning of August, when it started to decline. The seven-day case rate sat at 40.7 Wednesday, down from 44 on Sept. 14, 42 on Sept. 5 and 39 on Aug. 29.

Cumberland County dropped back to the low level of community spread according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data as of Sept. 15, after spending one week in the medium level.

The CDC updates its community levels data every Thursday afternoon. It uses new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population (7-day total), new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (7-day average) to determine its community spread levels of high, medium and low.

Last Thursday's update shows 20 counties in the state in the high level for COVID community levels as of Sept. 15, 12 more than the previous week. Mifflin county is in the high category for the southcentral region, with Juniata, Huntingdon and Fulton counties in the medium level. The state has 28 counties in the medium level, 10 fewer than the previous week.

County data

The Health Department reported 285 cases and one death for Cumberland County in the past seven days, 23 fewer cases than the previous week. The county's seven-day average for case counts decreased to 40.7, down from 46.7 on Sept. 14.

The southcentral region totaled 18 deaths in the past week.

There were 21 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update, five more than last week.

There was one adult in intensive care and no one a ventilator Wednesday. Sixteen adult ICU beds remain open of the 67 currently staffed across the county, and 22 of 72 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County's hospitalizations increased by nine to 25 patients Wednesday, with seven of its 24 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are three adults in the ICU and two on ventilators.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations decreased by 12 this week to 29 patients Wednesday, with 19 of its 166 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are seven adults in the ICU and six on ventilators.

Vaccine update (Sept. 21)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 72.7% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 76.6% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 81.5% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 45.5% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Sept. 21)

Cumberland County showed decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 21.4% for the week of Sept. 14-20, up from 22.8% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 83.3, up from 90.4 the previous week, 78.1 two weeks ago, 74.6 three weeks ago.

Mifflin County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 205.9, with Bradford topping the state at 235.4. Juniata County has the highest percent positivity rate in the Midstate at 22.6%, with Crawford County topping the state at 25.7%.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Sept. 21 - weekly totals):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 164 new cases; 28,674 total cases (24,078 confirmed, 4,596 probable); 393 deaths (+1); 57.1% of county population vaccinated

164 new cases; 28,674 total cases (24,078 confirmed, 4,596 probable); 393 deaths (+1); 57.1% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 46 new cases; 12,117 total cases (8,101 confirmed, 4,016 probable); 282 deaths; 39.7% of county population vaccinated

46 new cases; 12,117 total cases (8,101 confirmed, 4,016 probable); 282 deaths; 39.7% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 144 new cases; 33,018 total cases (26,357 confirmed, 6,661 probable); 646 deaths (+2); 54.4% of county population vaccinated

144 new cases; 33,018 total cases (26,357 confirmed, 6,661 probable); 646 deaths (+2); 54.4% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 286 new cases; 58,265 total cases (44,080 confirmed, 14,185 probable); 930 deaths (+5); 72.7% of county population vaccinated

286 new cases; 58,265 total cases (44,080 confirmed, 14,185 probable); 930 deaths (+5); 72.7% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 252 new cases; 67,040 total cases (55,404 confirmed, 11,636 probable); 1,011 deaths (+2); 65.7% of county population vaccinated

252 new cases; 67,040 total cases (55,404 confirmed, 11,636 probable); 1,011 deaths (+2); 65.7% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 335 new cases; 46,480 total cases (38,942 confirmed, 7,538 probable); 740 deaths (+2); 51.1% of county population vaccinated

335 new cases; 46,480 total cases (38,942 confirmed, 7,538 probable); 740 deaths (+2); 51.1% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 32 new cases; 4,675 total cases (2,495 confirmed, 2,180 probable); 68 deaths; 36.9% of county population vaccinated

32 new cases; 4,675 total cases (2,495 confirmed, 2,180 probable); 68 deaths; 36.9% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 106 new cases; 12,893 total cases (10,750 confirmed, 2,143 probable); 261 deaths (+1); 52.5% of county population vaccinated

106 new cases; 12,893 total cases (10,750 confirmed, 2,143 probable); 261 deaths (+1); 52.5% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 49 new cases; 5,362 total cases (4,926 confirmed, 436 probable); 185 deaths; 41.8% of county population vaccinated

49 new cases; 5,362 total cases (4,926 confirmed, 436 probable); 185 deaths; 41.8% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 171 new cases; 41,427 total cases (35,710 confirmed, 5,717 probable); 536 deaths (+1); 58% of county population vaccinated

171 new cases; 41,427 total cases (35,710 confirmed, 5,717 probable); 536 deaths (+1); 58% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 104 new cases; 13,836 total cases (13,142 confirmed, 694 probable); 287 deaths (+1); 51.2% of county population vaccinated

104 new cases; 13,836 total cases (13,142 confirmed, 694 probable); 287 deaths (+1); 51.2% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 35 new cases; 9,719 total cases (7,517 confirmed, 2,202 probable); 191 deaths; 50.5% of county population vaccinated

35 new cases; 9,719 total cases (7,517 confirmed, 2,202 probable); 191 deaths; 50.5% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 844 new cases; 135,571 total cases (113,017 confirmed; 22,554 probable); 1,568 deaths (+3); 60.8% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 14.3% last 7 days (15.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 102.4 (108.1 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 14.6% last 7 days (14.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 132.0 (136.9 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County : Percent Positivity - 21.4% last 7 days (22.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 83.3 (90.4 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County : Percent Positivity - 15.0% last 7 days (17.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 65.5 (80.1 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 14.5% last 7 days (14.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 193.5 (141.9 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 11.8% last 7 days (14.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 95.2 (111.4 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 19.4% last 7 days (15.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 49.7 (49.7 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 15.3% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 142.7 (152.1 previous 7 days)