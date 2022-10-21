DOH Weekly Update: 4 COVID deaths reported for Cumberland County

Cumberland County's COVID-19 14-day hospitalization rate dropped for the third straight week in data released from the state Department of Health Wednesday, but the county also reported its first four COVID-related deaths of the month.

The county's 14-day rate for hospitalizations sat at 11 Wednesday (the lowest rate since May 6) according to the state Department of Health, down from 12.9 on Oct. 12 and 19.2 on Oct. 5. The county did see a five-day string of double-digit hospitalizations in the past seven days, which will most likely increase next week's 14-day rate for hospitalizations.

Hospitalization rates tend to track higher after increases in case rates. The county's seven-day case rate showed a slight bump this week, sitting at 27 Wednesday, up from 26.7 on Oct. 12. It sat at 28 on Oct. 5, 35.7 on Sept. 28, 36.6 on Sept. 21, and 46.7 on Sept. 14.

Cumberland County remained in the low level of community spread according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data as of Oct. 20.

The CDC updates its community levels data every Thursday afternoon. It uses new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population (7-day total), new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (7-day average) to determine its community spread levels of high, medium and low.

Thursday's update shows one county in the state in the high level for COVID community levels as of Oct. 20 (Crawford County), down three from the previous week. The state has 29 counties in the medium level, seven fewer than the previous week.

County data

The Health Department reported 199 cases and four deaths for Cumberland County in the past seven days, 23 more cases than the previous week. The county's seven-day average for case counts increased to to 27, up from 26.7 on Oct. 12.

The southcentral region totaled 19 deaths in the past week, the same as the previous week.

There were nine patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update, the same as last week.

There was one adult in intensive care and one a ventilator Wednesday. Eleven adult ICU beds remain open of the 69 currently staffed across the county, and 13 of 107 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County's hospitalizations stayed at 15 patients Wednesday, with two of its 30 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are four adults in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations increased by 10 to 48 patients Wednesday, with 11 of its 160 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are seven adults in the ICU and three on a ventilator.

Vaccine update (Oct. 20)

In data updated Wednesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 73.8% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 77.7% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 81.1% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 46.5% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Oct. 19)

Cumberland County showed increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

The county's percent positivity increased to 16% for the week of Oct. 12-13, up from 15.8% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 56.4, up from 51.7 the previous week, 56 two weeks ago, 65.5 three weeks ago.

Mifflin County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 143, with Bradford topping the state at 225.5. Cumberland County has the highest percent positivity rate in the Midstate at 16%, with Potter County topping the state at 21.4%.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Oct. 19 - weekly totals):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 106 new cases; 29,137 total cases (24,462 confirmed, 4,675 probable); 396 deaths (+1); 57.6% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 11.4% last 7 days (11.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 61.5 (74.5 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 8.1% last 7 days (9.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 74.8 (79.6 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County : Percent Positivity - 16% last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 56.4 (51.7 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County : Percent Positivity - 11.4% last 7 days (13.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 43.8 (58.6 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 10.2% last 7 days (11.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 102.6 (119.3 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 9.1% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 65.6 (67 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 15.7% last 7 days (25.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 34.6 (47.5 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 10.4% last 7 days (9.6% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 82.4 (77.1 previous 7 days)