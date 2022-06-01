DOH Weekly Update: 14-day hospitalization rate shows increase, Cumberland County reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths

Cumberland County showed mixed results across most COVID-19 data tracking categories in the state Department of Health's weekly update Wednesday as Pennsylvania saw five more counties fall into the high category for community spread.

The county showed decreases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people, while its seven-day average for case counts and its 14-day hospitalization rate increased in the latest weekly update. The county also reported three deaths in the seven-day period and now has 12 deaths in the past three weeks.

The Health Department switched from daily data updates to weekly updates in May, using Wednesdays as its data release day. The Sentinel will follow suit with weekly COVID-19 reports on Wednesdays.

Department officials said Pennsylvania joins more than 40 other states that have already shifted to less than daily data posting.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and Department of Health staff are continually monitoring COVID-19 trends to gain a more accurate and comprehensive picture of what is occurring across the commonwealth," Health Department Deputy Press Secretary Maggi Barton said. "The shift to weekly updates provides more meaningful trends as we anticipate fluctuations in data during this phase of the pandemic. With that in mind, we will continue to focus on trends and provide updates on a weekly basis."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 52 counties in the state in the medium or high level for COVID case counts as of May 26 (up from 40 counties on May 19, 21 counties on May 12 and 11 counties on May 5). Cumberland County remains in the low level of spread category.

CDC updates its community data every Thursday afternoon. Pennsylvania now features 28 counties in the state in the high category and 24 counties (including Adams and York counties) in the medium category.

County data

Cumberland County's percent positivity decreased to 18.2% for the week of May 25-May 31, down from 20.7% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 17.1% two weeks ago and 15.3% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 116.8, down from 130.6 the previous week, 107.4 two weeks ago and 82.1 from three weeks ago.

The Health Department reported 55 cases for Cumberland County Wednesday and 404 cases in the past seven days, 15 fewer cases than the previous week. The seven-day average for cases in the county sits at 57.7, up from 53.3 on May 25.

There were 23 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update, an increase of four since May 25. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 17.9 as of Wednesday, an increase of 2.1 since May 25. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022.

There are four adults in intensive care and none on a ventilator. Fifteen adult ICU beds remain open of the 115 currently staffed across the county, and 16 of 84 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County's hospitalizations increased by one for the week at 14 total patients Wednesday, with three of its 33 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are three adults in the ICU and two on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations increased by three this week to 38 patients Wednesday, with 33 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are six adults in the ICU and three on a ventilator.

Vaccine update (June 1)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 70.9% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 74.9% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 78.3% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 43% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (June 1)

Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Wednesday.

Cumberland County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate, while York County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 144.5.

Wyoming County tops the state in percent positivity at 24.1%. Monroe County tops the state in incidence rate at 212.0.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated June 1 - weekly totals):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 183 new cases; 25,756 total cases (21,662 confirmed, 4,094 probable); 370 deaths (+3); 56.1% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (17.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 139.7 (184.5 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 16.8% last 7 days (16.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 136.9 (181.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 18.2% last 7 days (20.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 116.8 (130.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 13.7% last 7 days (17.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 81.2 (116.4 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 13.7% last 7 days (14.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 124.5 (169.0 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 17.4% last 7 days (14.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 142.5 (147.4 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 17.7% last 7 days (14.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 71.3 (45.4 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 16.3% last 7 days (16.5% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (16.5% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 144.5 (167.0 previous 7 days)

