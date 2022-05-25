DOH Weekly Update: 14-day hospitalization rate drops, incidence rate increases as Cumberland County reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths

Cumberland County showed mixed results across most COVID-19 data tracking categories in the state Department of Health's weekly update Wednesday as Pennsylvania saw more counties fall into the high category for community spread.

The county showed increases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people, while its seven-day average for case counts and its 14-day hospitalization rate dropped in the latest weekly update. The county also reported four deaths in the seven-day period and now has nine deaths in the past two weeks.

The Health Department switched from daily data updates to weekly updates in May, using Wednesdays as its data release day. The Sentinel will follow suit with weekly COVID-19 reports on Wednesdays.

Department officials said Pennsylvania joins more than 40 other states that have already shifted to less than daily data posting.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is not over, and Department of Health staff are continually monitoring COVID-19 trends to gain a more accurate and comprehensive picture of what is occurring across the commonwealth," Health Department Deputy Press Secretary Maggi Barton said. "The shift to weekly updates provides more meaningful trends as we anticipate fluctuations in data during this phase of the pandemic. With that in mind, we will continue to focus on trends and provide updates on a weekly basis."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 40 counties in the state in the medium or high level for COVID case counts as of May 19 (up from 21 counties on May 12 and 11 counties on May 5). Cumberland County remains in the low level of spread category.

CDC updates its community data every Thursday afternoon. Pennsylvania now features 23 counties in the state in the high category and 17 counties (including Adams County) in the medium category.

County data

Cumberland County's percent positivity increased to 17.0% for the week of May 11-May 17, up from 15.3% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 9.7% two weeks ago and 8.0% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 106.2, up from 82.1 the previous week, 56.0 two weeks ago and 39.5 from three weeks ago.

The Health Department reported 45 cases for Cumberland County Wednesday and 419 cases in the past seven days, 18 more cases than the previous week. The seven-day average for cases in the county sits at 59.9, down from 63.0 on May 18.

There were 19 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update, an increase of five since May 18. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 15.8 as of Wednesday, a decrease of 1.1 since May 18. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022.

There are two adults in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Twenty-two adult ICU beds remain open of the 114 currently staffed across the county, and 13 of 84 ventilators in the county are in use.

Franklin County's hospitalizations increased by five for the week at 13 total patients Wednesday, with six of its 28 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations increased by five this week to 35 patients Wednesday, with 63 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are five adults in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Vaccine update (May 25)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 70.8% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 74.8% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 78.2% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 42.9% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (May 25)

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Wednesday.

The county's percent positivity increased to 20.2% for the week of May 18-May 24, up from 17.1% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 15.3% two weeks ago and 9.7% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 124.3, up from 107.4 the previous week, 82.1 two weeks ago and 56.0 from three weeks ago.

Cumberland County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate, while Adams County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 173.8.

Cameron County tops the state in percent positivity at 28%. Bradford County tops the state in incidence rate at 293.4.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated May 25 - weekly totals):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 239 new cases; 25,573 total cases (21,508 confirmed, 4,065 probable); 367 deaths (+3); 56% of county population vaccinated

239 new cases; 25,573 total cases (21,508 confirmed, 4,065 probable); 367 deaths (+3); 56% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 63 new cases; 11,146 total cases (7,498 confirmed, 3,648 probable); 278 deaths (+3); 39.2% of county population vaccinated

63 new cases; 11,146 total cases (7,498 confirmed, 3,648 probable); 278 deaths (+3); 39.2% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 199 new cases; 30,272 total cases (24,267 confirmed, 6,005 probable); 621 deaths (+3); 52.8% of county population vaccinated

199 new cases; 30,272 total cases (24,267 confirmed, 6,005 probable); 621 deaths (+3); 52.8% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 422 new cases; 52,580 total cases (39,951 confirmed, 12,629 probable); 901 deaths (+4); 70.8% of county population vaccinated

422 new cases; 52,580 total cases (39,951 confirmed, 12,629 probable); 901 deaths (+4); 70.8% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 464 new cases; 60,697 total cases (50,531 confirmed, 10,166 probable); 970 deaths (+4); 64.2% of county population vaccinated

464 new cases; 60,697 total cases (50,531 confirmed, 10,166 probable); 970 deaths (+4); 64.2% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 309 new cases; 41,300 total cases (34,374 confirmed, 6,926 probable); 699 deaths (+3); 49.9% of county population vaccinated

309 new cases; 41,300 total cases (34,374 confirmed, 6,926 probable); 699 deaths (+3); 49.9% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 23 new cases; 4,195 total cases (2,272 confirmed, 1,923 probable); 65 deaths; 36.3% of county population vaccinated

23 new cases; 4,195 total cases (2,272 confirmed, 1,923 probable); 65 deaths; 36.3% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 73 new cases; 11,726 total cases (9,765 confirmed, 1,961 probable); 251 deaths (+2); 51.6% of county population vaccinated

73 new cases; 11,726 total cases (9,765 confirmed, 1,961 probable); 251 deaths (+2); 51.6% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 15 new cases; 4,826 total cases (4,450 confirmed, 376 probable); 179 deaths (+2); 41% of county population vaccinated

15 new cases; 4,826 total cases (4,450 confirmed, 376 probable); 179 deaths (+2); 41% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 266 new cases; 37,492 total cases (32,457 confirmed, 5,035 probable); 519 deaths; 56.6% of county population vaccinated

266 new cases; 37,492 total cases (32,457 confirmed, 5,035 probable); 519 deaths; 56.6% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 43 new cases; 12,438 total cases (11,813 confirmed, 625 probable); 279 deaths (+3); 50.2% of county population vaccinated

43 new cases; 12,438 total cases (11,813 confirmed, 625 probable); 279 deaths (+3); 50.2% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 39 new cases; 8,947 total cases (7,027 confirmed, 1,920 probable); 188 deaths (+2); 49.5% of county population vaccinated

39 new cases; 8,947 total cases (7,027 confirmed, 1,920 probable); 188 deaths (+2); 49.5% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 980 new cases; 122,197 total cases (102,068 confirmed; 20,129 probable); 1,514 deaths (+9); 59.7% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 17.3% last 7 days (16.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 173.7 (171.4 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 16.1% last 7 days (16.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 173.8 (174.7 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 20.2% last 7 days (17.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 124.3 (107.4 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 17.1% last 7 days (13.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 111.8 (103.5 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 14.5% last 7 days (13.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 167.7 (161.9 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 14.2% last 7 days (12.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 140.3 (118.5 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 13.7% last 7 days (13.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 43.2 (45.4 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 16.5% last 7 days (14.6% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (14.6% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 164.3 (143.6 previous 7 days)

