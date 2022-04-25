DOH: Weekly incidence rate and percent positivity show increases for Cumberland County

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 6.0% for the week of April 15-21, up from 4.8% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 3.9% two weeks ago and 3.1% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 26.0, up from 22.5 the previous week, 19.3 two weeks ago and 14.6 from three weeks ago.

Cumberland County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 6.0%. Huntingdon County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 39.9.

Cumberland County reported no deaths in Monday's COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health.

The county reported 27 deaths in March and 52 deaths in February. It has three reported deaths in April, with only one death reported in the last 16 days and no deaths reported in the last 11 days.

There were 11 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Monday's update from the Department of Health, three more than Friday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 9.4.

There is one adult in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Twenty-eight adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 18 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reported 58 cases for Cumberland County for the weekend — 28 on Thursday, 11 on Friday and 19 on Saturday. The county now has seven straight days of double digit cases. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 17.9, the highest rate since March 10. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations decreased by one to eight patients Monday, with 10 of its 31 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are no adults in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations increased by one to 18 patients Monday, with 46 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and three on ventilators.

Vaccine update (April 25)

In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says 69.9% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 73.8% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 77.3% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 42.2% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (April 25)

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 6.0% for the week of April 15-21, up from 4.8% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 3.9% two weeks ago and 3.1% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 26.0, up from 22.5 the previous week, 19.3 two weeks ago and 14.6 from three weeks ago.

Cumberland County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 6.0%. Huntingdon County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 39.9.

Susquehanna County tops the state in percent positivity at 20.5%, up from 13.4% one week ago. Bradford County tops the state in incidence rate at 261.9.

School-age children (updated April 20)

In its weekly update for the 32nd week of the school year, the department reported seven cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of April 6-April 12, a decrease from the previous week's total of eight cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,574.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 720 cases reported during the week of April 6-April 12, up from an increase of 507 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 257,952.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated April 25 - 3-day update):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 18 new cases; 24,855 total cases (20,929 confirmed, 3,926 probable); 47,771 negatives; 361 deaths; 55.6% of county population vaccinated

18 new cases; 24,855 total cases (20,929 confirmed, 3,926 probable); 47,771 negatives; 361 deaths; 55.6% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 10,982 total cases (7,402 confirmed, 3,580 probable); 13,697 negatives; 275 deaths; 39% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 10,982 total cases (7,402 confirmed, 3,580 probable); 13,697 negatives; 275 deaths; 39% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 14 new cases; 29,743 total cases (23,893 confirmed, 5,850 probable); 50,514 negatives; 614 deaths; 52.5% of county population vaccinated

14 new cases; 29,743 total cases (23,893 confirmed, 5,850 probable); 50,514 negatives; 614 deaths; 52.5% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 62 new cases; 51,166 total cases (38,973 confirmed, 12,193 probable); 112,138 negatives; 891 deaths; 69.9% of county population vaccinated

62 new cases; 51,166 total cases (38,973 confirmed, 12,193 probable); 112,138 negatives; 891 deaths; 69.9% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 39 new cases; 59,242 total cases (49,507 confirmed, 9,735 probable); 137,069 negatives; 962 deaths (+1); 63.4% of county population vaccinated

39 new cases; 59,242 total cases (49,507 confirmed, 9,735 probable); 137,069 negatives; 962 deaths (+1); 63.4% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 23 new cases; 40,419 total cases (33,612 confirmed, 6,807 probable); 69,606 negatives; 692 deaths; 49.5% of county population vaccinated

23 new cases; 40,419 total cases (33,612 confirmed, 6,807 probable); 69,606 negatives; 692 deaths; 49.5% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new cases; 4,132 total cases (2,245 confirmed, 1,887 probable); 5,429 negatives; 65 deaths; 36% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 4,132 total cases (2,245 confirmed, 1,887 probable); 5,429 negatives; 65 deaths; 36% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 4 new cases; 11,532 total cases (9,603 confirmed, 1,929 probable); 23,831 negatives; 246 deaths (+1); 51.3% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 11,532 total cases (9,603 confirmed, 1,929 probable); 23,831 negatives; 246 deaths (+1); 51.3% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 4,770 total cases (4,393 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,306 negatives; 176 deaths; 40.8% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 4,770 total cases (4,393 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,306 negatives; 176 deaths; 40.8% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 27 new cases; 36,681 total cases (31,810 confirmed, 4,871 probable); 67,240 negatives; 518 deaths; 56.1% of county population vaccinated

27 new cases; 36,681 total cases (31,810 confirmed, 4,871 probable); 67,240 negatives; 518 deaths; 56.1% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 6 new cases; 12,308 total cases (11,686 confirmed, 622 probable); 18,538 negatives; 276 deaths; 50% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 12,308 total cases (11,686 confirmed, 622 probable); 18,538 negatives; 276 deaths; 50% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 3 new cases; 8,844 total cases (6,962 confirmed, 1,882 probable); 14,721 negatives; 184 deaths; 49% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 8,844 total cases (6,962 confirmed, 1,882 probable); 14,721 negatives; 184 deaths; 49% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 107 new cases; 119,138 total cases (99,666 confirmed; 19,472 probable); 208,336 negatives; 1,496 deaths; 59.2% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 7.2% last 7 days (5.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 55.6 (50.2 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 3.3% last 7 days (5.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 24.3 (46.6 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 6.0% last 7 days (4.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 26.0 (22.5 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 5.3% last 7 days (3.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 21.9 (15.8 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 4.1% last 7 days (2.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 31.0 (21.3 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 4.2% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 28.2 (22.6 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 3.5% last 7 days (4.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 13.0 (8.6 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 5.9% last 7 days (4.4% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (4.4% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 46.1 (38.1 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.