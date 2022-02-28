DOH: Weekly COVID-19 positivity and incidence rates drop again for Cumberland County

Cumberland County's weekly positivity and incidence rates continued to fall in the latest update from the state department of Health on its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 8% for the week of Feb. 18-24, down from 14.2% the previous week and down from 25.4% from two weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 69.1, down from 160.2 the previous week, 188.7 two weeks ago and 352.1 from three weeks ago.

Cumberland County reported no new deaths for the third straight day Monday in the latest COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health. The county reported 52 deaths in February and has 270 deaths reported in the last five months.

There were 35 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Monday's update from the Department of Health, an inrcease of two from Sunday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 53.8.

There are five adults in intensive care and five on ventilators. Twelve adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 26 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

Cumberland County reported 22 cases in the Health Department open data for Monday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 33.1, the lowest rate since Aug. 5. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County reported 30 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (the same as Sunday), with nine of 28 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 15 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are four adults in intensive care and three on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 43 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (a decrease of seven from Sunday), with 26 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 72 of 167 available ventilators in use. There are eight adults in intensive care and nine on ventilators.

Vaccine update (Feb. 28)

In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says 68.1% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 72% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 75.5% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 40.6% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Feb. 28)

Cumberland County again saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 8% for the week of Feb. 18-24, down from 14.2% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 69.1, down from 160.2 the previous week, 188.7 two weeks ago and 352.1 from three weeks ago.

Bedford County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 13.1% (the fifth highest in the state and down from 14.8% the week before). Cameron and McKeon counties topped the state at 14.3%.

Fulton County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate and state at 234, up from 185.8 the week before.

School-age children (updated Feb. 25)

In its weekly update for the 25th week of the school year, the department reported 41 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Feb. 16-Feb. 22, a decrease from the previous week's total of 71 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,490.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 2,025 cases reported during the week of Feb. 16-Feb. 22, down from an increase of 3,183 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 252,840.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Feb. 28):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 4 new cases; 24,574 total cases (20,716 confirmed, 3,858 probable); 46,702 negatives; 349 deaths; 54.8% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 24,574 total cases (20,716 confirmed, 3,858 probable); 46,702 negatives; 349 deaths; 54.8% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new cases; 10,884 total cases (7,321 confirmed, 3,563 probable); 13,430 negatives; 268 deaths; 38.5% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 10,884 total cases (7,321 confirmed, 3,563 probable); 13,430 negatives; 268 deaths; 38.5% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 4 new cases; 29,362 total cases (23,593 confirmed, 5,769 probable); 49,839 negatives; 594 deaths; 51.7% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 29,362 total cases (23,593 confirmed, 5,769 probable); 49,839 negatives; 594 deaths; 51.7% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 22 new cases; 50,413 total cases (38,458 confirmed, 11,955 probable); 109,652 negatives; 860 deaths; 68.1% of county population vaccinated

22 new cases; 50,413 total cases (38,458 confirmed, 11,955 probable); 109,652 negatives; 860 deaths; 68.1% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 7 new cases; 58,659 total cases (49,060 confirmed, 9,599 probable); 134,417 negatives; 931 deaths; 62% of county population vaccinated

7 new cases; 58,659 total cases (49,060 confirmed, 9,599 probable); 134,417 negatives; 931 deaths; 62% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 9 new cases; 40,067 total cases (33,314 confirmed, 6,753 probable); 67,684 negatives; 662 deaths; 48.6% of county population vaccinated

9 new cases; 40,067 total cases (33,314 confirmed, 6,753 probable); 67,684 negatives; 662 deaths; 48.6% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 3 new cases; 4,080 total cases (2,215 confirmed, 1,865 probable); 5,249 negatives; 64 deaths; 35.5% of county population vaccinated

3 new cases; 4,080 total cases (2,215 confirmed, 1,865 probable); 5,249 negatives; 64 deaths; 35.5% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 4 new cases; 11,402 total cases (9,497 confirmed, 1,905 probable); 23,033 negatives; 240 deaths; 50.5% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 11,402 total cases (9,497 confirmed, 1,905 probable); 23,033 negatives; 240 deaths; 50.5% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 4,736 total cases (4,360 confirmed, 376 probable); 7,102 negatives; 174 deaths; 40.1% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 4,736 total cases (4,360 confirmed, 376 probable); 7,102 negatives; 174 deaths; 40.1% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 6 new cases; 36,316 total cases (31,544 confirmed, 4,772 probable); 65,565 negatives; 498 deaths; 55.1% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 36,316 total cases (31,544 confirmed, 4,772 probable); 65,565 negatives; 498 deaths; 55.1% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 12,176 total cases (11,567 confirmed, 609 probable); 18,047 negatives; 270 deaths (+1); 49.3% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 12,176 total cases (11,567 confirmed, 609 probable); 18,047 negatives; 270 deaths (+1); 49.3% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 8,766 total cases (6,911 confirmed, 1,855 probable); 14,405 negatives; 179 deaths; 48.1% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 8,766 total cases (6,911 confirmed, 1,855 probable); 14,405 negatives; 179 deaths; 48.1% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 16 new cases; 117,826 total cases (98,619 confirmed; 19,207 probable); 203,292 negatives; 1,448 deaths; 58.1% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 6.6% last 7 days (9.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 123.0 (179.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 6.7% last 7 days (11.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 78.6 (133.0 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 8.0% last 7 days (14.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 69.1 (160.2 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 7.3% last 7 days (11.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 61.1 (121.5 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (10.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 103.9 (140.6 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 7.8% last 7 days (10.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 83.2 (122.0 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 10.3% last 7 days (15.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 71.3 (129.7 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 8.1% last 7 days (12.0% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (12.0% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 87.5 (152.3 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.