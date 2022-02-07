DOH: Weekly COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rates drop second straight week for Cumberland County

Cumberland County again saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state Department of Health's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 25.4% for the week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3, down from 32.6% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 350.5, down from 673.7 the previous week and 787.2 from two weeks ago.

Perry County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 31.4% (the third highest in the state and down from 40.1% the week before).

Mifflin County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 812.8, the highest rate in the state and down from 1,257.1 the week before.

Monday's data update

There were 91 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Monday's update, down one from Sunday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 119.3, the 13th straight day that rate has dropped and the lowest rate since Dec. 15.

There are 15 adults in intensive care and 18 on ventilators. Eight adult ICU beds remain open of the 113 currently staffed across the county, and 36 of 96 ventilators in the county are in use.

Cumberland County reported 131 new cases Monday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 127.3, the lowest rate since Dec. 8. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

The county finished January with 75 deaths, the highest monthly total since January 2021. It has 16 deaths so far in February.

Franklin County reported 66 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (a decrease of six from Sunday), with five of 37 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 21 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 12 adults in intensive care and eight on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 137 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (a decrease of nine from Sunday), with 28 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 90 of 174 available ventilators in use. There are 27 adults in intensive care and 23 on ventilators.

Penn State Health cases update (Feb. 4)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday's update shows 105 total cases (92 adults, 13 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of 12 cases since Wednesday. Data is incomplete for the vaccinated and unvaccinated totals because Penn State Health said the vaccination status of St. Joseph Medical Center inpatients is unavailable.

There are 13 pediatric patients, with 10 unvaccinated (two in an ICU and two on a ventilator) and one fully vaccinated patient who is not in the ICU or on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 18 COVID patients (a decrease of one since Wednesday). Eleven are fully vaccinated adults (two in the ICU and two on ventilators) and seven are unvaccinated adults (one in the ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has three COVID patients. One is fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and two are not fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update (Feb. 7)

In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says 67% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 70.8% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 74.5% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 39.5% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Feb. 7)

School-age children (updated Feb. 4)

In its weekly update for the 23rd week of the school year, the department reported 204 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1, a decrease from the previous week's total of 378 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,276.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 10,632 cases reported during the week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1, down from an increase of 16,558 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 242,282.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Feb. 7):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 41 new cases; 24,093 total cases (20,296 confirmed, 3,797 probable); 46,364 negatives; 339 deaths (+1); 54% of county population vaccinated

41 new cases; 24,093 total cases (20,296 confirmed, 3,797 probable); 46,364 negatives; 339 deaths (+1); 54% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 6 new cases; 10,579 total cases (7,101 confirmed, 3,478 probable); 13,327 negatives; 256 deaths; 38.1% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 10,579 total cases (7,101 confirmed, 3,478 probable); 13,327 negatives; 256 deaths; 38.1% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 82 new cases; 28,497 total cases (22,869 confirmed, 5,628 probable); 49,540 negatives; 575 deaths; 51.2% of county population vaccinated

82 new cases; 28,497 total cases (22,869 confirmed, 5,628 probable); 49,540 negatives; 575 deaths; 51.2% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 131 new cases; 49,300 total cases (37,647 confirmed, 11,653 probable); 108,601 negatives; 824 deaths; 67% of county population vaccinated

131 new cases; 49,300 total cases (37,647 confirmed, 11,653 probable); 108,601 negatives; 824 deaths; 67% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 166 new cases; 57,771 total cases (48,392 confirmed, 9,379 probable); 133,218 negatives; 882 deaths (+1); 60.9% of county population vaccinated

166 new cases; 57,771 total cases (48,392 confirmed, 9,379 probable); 133,218 negatives; 882 deaths (+1); 60.9% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 63 new cases; 39,230 total cases (32,595 confirmed, 6,635 probable); 66,925 negatives; 636 deaths (+1); 47.9% of county population vaccinated

63 new cases; 39,230 total cases (32,595 confirmed, 6,635 probable); 66,925 negatives; 636 deaths (+1); 47.9% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new cases; 3,938 total cases (2,105 confirmed, 1,833 probable); 5,169 negatives; 60 deaths; 35% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 3,938 total cases (2,105 confirmed, 1,833 probable); 5,169 negatives; 60 deaths; 35% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 45 new cases; 11,109 total cases (9,234 confirmed, 1,875 probable); 22,663 negatives; 234 deaths; 49.9% of county population vaccinated

45 new cases; 11,109 total cases (9,234 confirmed, 1,875 probable); 22,663 negatives; 234 deaths; 49.9% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 5 new cases; 4,611 total cases (4,249 confirmed, 362 probable); 7,051 negatives; 169 deaths (+1); 39.5% of county population vaccinated

5 new cases; 4,611 total cases (4,249 confirmed, 362 probable); 7,051 negatives; 169 deaths (+1); 39.5% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 58 new cases; 35,839 total cases (31,131 confirmed, 4,708 probable); 64,938 negatives; 478 deaths (+1); 54.2% of county population vaccinated

58 new cases; 35,839 total cases (31,131 confirmed, 4,708 probable); 64,938 negatives; 478 deaths (+1); 54.2% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 27 new cases; 11,823 total cases (11,230 confirmed, 593 probable); 17,937 negatives; 261 deaths; 48.7% of county population vaccinated

27 new cases; 11,823 total cases (11,230 confirmed, 593 probable); 17,937 negatives; 261 deaths; 48.7% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 22 new cases; 8,601 total cases (6,783 confirmed, 1,818 probable); 14,275 negatives; 174 deaths; 47.4% of county population vaccinated

22 new cases; 8,601 total cases (6,783 confirmed, 1,818 probable); 14,275 negatives; 174 deaths; 47.4% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 268 new cases; 115,818 total cases (96,889 confirmed; 18,929 probable); 201,417 negatives; 1,401 deaths; 57.4% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Feb. 7):

17013: 5,723 positives, 16,591 negatives - +76 since Feb. 3

17015: 3,353 positives, 8,181 negatives - +30 since Feb. 3

17050: 5,500 positives, 17,795 negatives - +46 since Feb. 3

17055: 6,008 positives, 19,178 negatives - +98 since Feb. 3

17011: 5,514 positives, 15,996 negatives - +71 since Feb. 3

17007: 826 positives, 2,170 negatives - +6 since Feb. 3

17065: 659 positives, 1,432 negatives - +16 since Feb. 3

17324: 721 positives, 1,436 negatives - +11 since Feb. 3

17241: 1,566 positives, 3,606 negatives - +11 since Feb. 3

17257: 4,490 positives, 8,314 negatives - +41 since Feb. 3

17240: 437 positives, 766 negatives - +9 since Feb. 3

17025: 2,585 positives, 6,726 negatives - +22 since Feb. 3

17070: 2,419 positives, 6,217 negatives - +27 since Feb. 3

17043: 809 positives, 2,385 negatives - +4 since Feb. 3

17019: 2,775 positives, 6,309 negatives - +17 since Feb. 3

17266: 63 positives, 151 negatives - +1 since Feb. 3

School district and college case counts (updated Feb. 4)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated weekly. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 18.4% last 7 days (25.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 329.9 (601.9 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 24.1% last 7 days (31.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 429.1 (779.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 25.4% last 7 days (32.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 350.5 (673.7 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 21.8% last 7 days (30.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 300.8 (572.0 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 25.5% last 7 days (32.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 501.8 (860.5 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 23.2% last 7 days (31.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 328.6 (749 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 31.4% last 7 days (40.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 347.9 (657 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 24.4% last 7 days (32.8% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 414.9 (849.8 previous 7 days)

